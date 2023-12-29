Images show foul conditions in Dundee multi as human waste left on landings ‘for weeks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Images show foul conditions in Dundee multi as human waste left on landings ‘for weeks’

Tenants say they are 'embarrassed' to have visitors over.

By James Simpson
Inside Dundee's Hilltown Court.
Inside Dundee's Hilltown Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Human waste is being left languishing in areas of a Dundee multi “for weeks”.

Hilltown Court residents say they have been left “physically sick” over people defecating inside the close.

Issues reportedly escalated in recent weeks due to a secure entry door remaining open as a result of ongoing works at the multi.

One resident said he was “embarrassed” to have visitors to his flat due to the cleanliness of the block.

Hilltown Court. Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The tenant shared images with The Courier that showed further signs of human waste and broken beer bottles.

Resident says Hilltown Court ‘building is dangerous’

He said: “This has been going on for sometime now, the standard of what is acceptable has plummeted to new depths.

“Due to works taking place at the front, the back door is the only access point and the door is currently not secure.

“It’s open 24/7 at the moment.

“We’ve had people drinking, taking drugs and defecating in the basement level.

“There are signs of human waste on the landings as well.

“I’m actually embarrassed to have folk visiting me, the human waste in some cases sits there for weeks.”

Tenants are only able to access the building from the rear due to ongoing works. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Blood and human waste on one of the landings at Hilltown Court. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Rubbish and excrement dumped on a landing. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Rubbish left scattered at the basement level. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He added: “The incidents in the basement have been the straw that broke the camel’s back for me.

“I would actually say this building is dangerous at the moment, we’ve got blood smeared on walls.

“In this last week or so the foyer of the building was actually stinking because folk are using our block as a public toilet.”

Dundee council says staff ‘stretched to the max’

Councillor George McIrvine, who represents the Coldside ward, said issues such as those at Hilltown Court have “increased” in recent years.

He said: “We only hear of the reported concerns; believe me, there are many more that don’t get reported.

“Views of local residents I have spoken with as well as my own opinion are that since the removal of staff at the locations to a single centralised service instances like this have increased.

“Council staff are stretched to the max, being asked to do more with less.

“We are seeing tenants having to put up with the living standards we can see in the pictures shown.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Due to environmental improvement works taking place outside Hilltown Court, it has been required that the rear exit door be used for the block at this time.

“As a result of Storm Gerrit, the multi-storey’s CCTV system failed for a duration, impacting on our ability to address issues that would normally be picked up immediately.

“The CCTV system is now again fully functional and we have cleared and disinfected the affected areas within the block.”

Conversation