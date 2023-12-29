Images show foul conditions in Dundee multi as human waste left on landings ‘for weeks’

Human waste is being left languishing in areas of a Dundee multi “for weeks”.

Hilltown Court residents say they have been left “physically sick” over people defecating inside the close.

Issues reportedly escalated in recent weeks due to a secure entry door remaining open as a result of ongoing works at the multi.

One resident said he was “embarrassed” to have visitors to his flat due to the cleanliness of the block.

The tenant shared images with The Courier that showed further signs of human waste and broken beer bottles.

Resident says Hilltown Court ‘building is dangerous’

He said: “This has been going on for sometime now, the standard of what is acceptable has plummeted to new depths.

“Due to works taking place at the front, the back door is the only access point and the door is currently not secure.

“It’s open 24/7 at the moment.

“We’ve had people drinking, taking drugs and defecating in the basement level.

“There are signs of human waste on the landings as well.

“I’m actually embarrassed to have folk visiting me, the human waste in some cases sits there for weeks.”

He added: “The incidents in the basement have been the straw that broke the camel’s back for me.

“I would actually say this building is dangerous at the moment, we’ve got blood smeared on walls.

“In this last week or so the foyer of the building was actually stinking because folk are using our block as a public toilet.”

Dundee council says staff ‘stretched to the max’

Councillor George McIrvine, who represents the Coldside ward, said issues such as those at Hilltown Court have “increased” in recent years.

He said: “We only hear of the reported concerns; believe me, there are many more that don’t get reported.

“Views of local residents I have spoken with as well as my own opinion are that since the removal of staff at the locations to a single centralised service instances like this have increased.

“Council staff are stretched to the max, being asked to do more with less.

“We are seeing tenants having to put up with the living standards we can see in the pictures shown.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Due to environmental improvement works taking place outside Hilltown Court, it has been required that the rear exit door be used for the block at this time.

“As a result of Storm Gerrit, the multi-storey’s CCTV system failed for a duration, impacting on our ability to address issues that would normally be picked up immediately.

“The CCTV system is now again fully functional and we have cleared and disinfected the affected areas within the block.”