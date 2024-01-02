Dundee hairdresser keeps the weight off after losing six stone in just one year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee hairdresser keeps the weight off after losing six stone in just one year

Lesley Thomson, 53, knew she had to make a change after seeing photos from a family wedding.

By Ellidh Aitken
Dundee woman Lesley Thomson at a wedding in 2022 and at another this year after losing six stone.
Lesley Thomson at a wedding in 2022 and at another this year after losing six stone. Image: Supplied.

A Dundee woman says she feels “so much better” after losing six stone in just one year.

Lesley Thomson, 53, joined a weight loss group in Ardler in May 2022.

By May the following year she had reached her goal weight of just over 11 stone – down from more than 17 stone – and has continued to keep the pounds off.

She felt she needed to take action after gaining weight during the Covid lockdowns and seeing photos of herself at her nephew’s wedding.

Dundee hairdresser lost six stone after walking 16,000 steps a day

Lesley, a hairdresser, says she was never unfit – she is on her feet most of the day for work and walks her dog – but knew she had to make a change.

She joined Lighter Weighs with Carole, a weight loss group that runs at Ardler Complex.

Lesley said: “I lost six stone from May 2022 to May 2023 but I still go to the club and keep an eye on it.

“In the past I have lost the weight and then not kept it off.

“Unfortunately, our family have been blessed with the ‘fat gene’ so I have always been overweight.

“But I went to my nephew’s wedding in April last year and when I got the photos back I thought I needed to do something.

Lesley and her husband, Stuart, in April 2022.
Lesley in May 2023 after reaching her goal weight.

“If I set myself a goal I have got to see it through; when I set my mind on something I just go for it.

“I did a lot of walking – did around 10,000 to 16,000 steps a day, every day.

“I had a more structured diet but I still had a takeaway or a meal out for occasions.

“I attended my cousin’s wedding in Glasgow earlier this month and I felt so much better going to this one than the last one, I felt so much more confident.”

Her advice to anyone who wants to follow in her footsteps is: “Make sure you really want to do it.

“Make small goals and even for every half stone treat yourself.

“Don’t say you have X amount of stone to get down to – that can feel too far away.”

Conversation