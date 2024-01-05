Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen this weekend – with more disruption later this month

Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen this weekend as engineering works get under way.

The line is set to be closed with work taking place between Dundee and Montrose.

On Saturday, ScotRail will run rail replacement buses for those travelling between Dundee, Aberdeen and Arbroath, as well as from Montrose to Aberdeen.

Buses between Dundee and Aberdeen will also be available on Sunday.

LNER train services will start or terminate at Dundee with a bus then operating between Dundee and Aberdeen.

CrossCountry is also running replacement buses between Dundee and Aberdeen throughout the weekend.

The Caledonian Sleeper train on Sunday from Aberdeen to London Euston will start at Dundee with a connecting bus service provided from Aberdeen, calling at Stonehaven, Montrose, Arbroath and Carnoustie.

Trains disruption on January 13 and 14

Engineering works will cause further disruption in Tayside and Fife throughout January.

Buses will replace trains between Dundee, Montrose and Aberdeen on the evening of Saturday January 13 (from around 8.45pm) and all day on Sunday January 14.

The same weekend will see buses replace trains on part of the Fife Circle.

Services between Inverkeithing and Markinch via Dunfermline City will be affected on both days as work takes place on the line towards Cowdenbeath.

Trains that run via Kirkcaldy will run as normal with trains to Perth via Dunfermline diverted.

Trains disruption on January 21

On January 21 rail replacement buses will run between Edinburgh or Inverkeithing and Dundee.

Trains to and from Aberdeen will take a diversionary route between Edinburgh and Dundee with journey times extended by around 20 minutes.

A bus service will be provided between Edinburgh, Inverkeithing, Kirkcaldy, Leuchars and Dundee.

Passengers can check their journeys using the ScotRail website.