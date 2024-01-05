Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen this weekend – with more disruption later this month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Buses replace trains from Dundee to Aberdeen this weekend – with more disruption later this month

The line is set to be closed with work taking place between Dundee and Montrose.

By Ellidh Aitken
Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen will be replaced by buses this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen will be replaced by buses this weekend. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Buses will replace trains between Dundee and Aberdeen this weekend as engineering works get under way.

The line is set to be closed with work taking place between Dundee and Montrose.

On Saturday, ScotRail will run rail replacement buses for those travelling between Dundee, Aberdeen and Arbroath, as well as from Montrose to Aberdeen.

Buses between Dundee and Aberdeen will also be available on Sunday.

Some rail services will terminate at Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

LNER train services will start or terminate at Dundee with a bus then operating between Dundee and Aberdeen.

CrossCountry is also running replacement buses between Dundee and Aberdeen throughout the weekend.

The Caledonian Sleeper train on Sunday from Aberdeen to London Euston will start at Dundee with a connecting bus service provided from Aberdeen, calling at Stonehaven, Montrose, Arbroath and Carnoustie.

Trains disruption on January 13 and 14

Engineering works will cause further disruption in Tayside and Fife throughout January.

Buses will replace trains between Dundee, Montrose and Aberdeen on the evening of Saturday January 13 (from around 8.45pm) and all day on Sunday January 14.

The same weekend will see buses replace trains on part of the Fife Circle.

More disruption is in store in Tayside and Fife throughout January. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Services between Inverkeithing and Markinch via Dunfermline City will be affected on both days as work takes place on the line towards Cowdenbeath.

Trains that run via Kirkcaldy will run as normal with trains to Perth via Dunfermline diverted.

Trains disruption on January 21

On January 21 rail replacement buses will run between Edinburgh or Inverkeithing and Dundee.

Trains to and from Aberdeen will take a diversionary route between Edinburgh and Dundee with journey times extended by around 20 minutes.

A bus service will be provided between Edinburgh, Inverkeithing, Kirkcaldy, Leuchars and Dundee.

Passengers can check their journeys using the ScotRail website.

More from Dundee

Actor Ewan McGregor paid a visit to Heather Street Food at Dundee Waterfront. Image: Heather Street Food/Instagram
Movie star Ewan McGregor pays visit to Dundee street food van
Stolen Dundee United shirt found in Cash Converters
Stolen Dundee and United shirts returned to owner after being spotted in Cash Converters
A ScotRail train.
Trains disrupted between Montrose and Arbroath due to safety checks on track
Bradley Forsyth appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court
Dundee man threatened to murder police after Perth railway rammy
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Housing plans for former Oxygen nightclub on Brown Street. Picture shows; Housing plans for former Oxygen nightclub on Brown Street. . N/A. Supplied by jmarchitects Date; Unknown
Plans move forward to demolish former Oxygen nightclub in Dundee for affordable housing
The driving range at Ballumbie Castle Golf Club.
Dundee golf driving range closed for at least a week due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
Police van outside the McManus in Dundee city Centre
Passenger searched as police swoop on Dundee city centre
Long queues for the Baldovie Recycling Centre.
Businessman hits out at huge queues outside Dundee recycling centre
5
Broughty Ferry veg thief owns up
Broughty Ferry fruit and veg thief apologises by letter and pays restaurant £30
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver Jason Glen Picture shows; Victoria Underpass A92 near Carnoustie. Victoria Underpass A92 near Carnoustie. Supplied by Google Date; 04/01/2024
Police officer injured while trying to halt dangerous Dundee van driver in Angus

Conversation