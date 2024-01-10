Man falls from Dundee flat as police tape off road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man falls from Dundee flat as police tape off road

Officers were called to Morgan Street in Stobswell on Wednesday morning.

By Andrew Robson & Ben MacDonald
Officers have sealed of Morgan Street in the Stobswell area of Dundee
Police have sealed off Morgan Street in Stobswell. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson.

A street has been taped off by police after a man fell from a Dundee flat.

Officers were called to Morgan Street in the Stobswell area of the city on Wednesday morning.

A large cordon has been put in place with police blocking entrances to the street.

The man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The nature and severity of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Officers have been seen coming and going from an entrance to a block of flats.

Police at Morgan Street in Dundee
The street has been closed in both directions. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

One woman who lives nearby told The Courier: “I heard a massive clang in the morning and when I walked out my house I saw what must have been 12 officers piling in to the building.

“You sometimes see police on the street but nowhere near as much as there was today.”

An eyewitness said: “I noticed the entire road was closed when I came down the Forfar Road.

“They’ve cordoned off a section of Morgan Street with a police car at either side not letting any traffic through.

“They are currently taking statements from people.”

Officers at the scene outside Morgan Street in Dundee
Officers at the scene. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.20am on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of a man injured after falling from a flat on Morgan Street, Dundee.

“He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More from Dundee

Sheriff Jack Brown.
New inquiry begins into sexual harassment allegations against suspended sheriff from Dundee
Christopher Sinclair.
Sleazy Tayside girls' football coach who groomed 14-year-old sentenced
Gillian Smith.
Desperate dealer pulled woman's pants down in Arbroath cash search
Where can you get the best Sunday Roasts in Dundee? Image: Shutterstock.
5 places to tuck into a delicious Sunday roast in Dundee
Stewart Milne development in Hunter's Meadow, Auchterarder. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson
Stewart Milne: Tayside new build projects in crisis after housing giant goes bust
The men appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Four appear in court after '£2.25 million cannabis seizure' in Dundee
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Cash-strapped council eyes Dundee tourist tax as £12m budget shortfall revealed
7
The Hairy Bikers at the Flower and Food Festival.
Green-light given to £35k Dundee street food and drink festival
Police outside a property on Lorne Street after cannabis find
Cannabis worth more than £2.25m found in Dundee
M&S employees Fiona Buchan, Alison Wedgwood, Denise Smith, Morag Newsome, Ann Tennant, Pam Wade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Meet the Murraygate Marks and Spencer workers with more than 200 years' combined service
3