Man falls from Dundee flat as police tape off road

A street has been taped off by police after a man fell from a Dundee flat.

Officers were called to Morgan Street in the Stobswell area of the city on Wednesday morning.

A large cordon has been put in place with police blocking entrances to the street.

The man has been taken to Ninewells Hospital.

The nature and severity of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Officers have been seen coming and going from an entrance to a block of flats.

One woman who lives nearby told The Courier: “I heard a massive clang in the morning and when I walked out my house I saw what must have been 12 officers piling in to the building.

“You sometimes see police on the street but nowhere near as much as there was today.”

An eyewitness said: “I noticed the entire road was closed when I came down the Forfar Road.

“They’ve cordoned off a section of Morgan Street with a police car at either side not letting any traffic through.

“They are currently taking statements from people.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.20am on Wednesday, officers were called to a report of a man injured after falling from a flat on Morgan Street, Dundee.

“He was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”