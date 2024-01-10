Dundee SNP councillor slammed for ‘sewing pom-pom onto hat’ during online committee meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee SNP councillor slammed for ‘sewing pom-pom onto hat’ during online committee meeting

Councillor Christina Roberts appeared to be sewing during a meeting of the city governance committee on Monday.

By Laura Devlin
Councillor Christina Roberts appeared to be sewing a pom-pom onto a woolly hat during a meeting. Image: Dundee City Council YouTube.


A Dundee SNP councillor has been accused of “showing total contempt” for council business after being spotted sewing a hat during a meeting being streamed online.



During this meeting, the committee discussed the possibility of introducing a tourist tax to address the £12m budget shortfall facing Dundee City Council in the upcoming financial year.

The meeting was being livestreamed on YouTube and was the first time the local authority had enabled members of the public to watch council business in this way

Watch from 49:00 as Dundee councillor does a spot of sewing during committee meeting

Following the meeting, a member of the public who had been viewing the livestream contacted the The Courier to express their frustration at what they described as “total disrespect” shown by councillor Roberts.

She said: “To be fair, some of it was quite interesting such as the discussion about improving the city centre, the food festival, and the tourist tax but it struck me that just a few of the nearly 30 councillors take an active part in discussions.

“The worst possible example of lack of interest and total disrespect (was) shown by one councillor.

“She said nothing throughout, spent most of the time playing with and reading her mobile phone but astonishingly, about 50 minutes in, started sewing and continued doing what appeared to be sewing a pom-pom on a hat for some time.

“Most councillors at least paid attention to what was going on although only about eight of them seem to make much of a contribution.

“However the sewing councillor is showing total contempt and laziness.”

Christina Roberts represents the East End ward.

The Dundee councillor was likened to Inverness Provost Glynis Campbell Sinclair, who was spotted washing her living-room windows while taking part in a council debate last year.

The member of the public added: “Last year a councillor in the Highlands got into deep water for cleaning her windows during a council meeting – it look like this Dundee councillor Roberts has learned nothing from that.”

Councillor Roberts has represented the East End Ward since 2007 and has previously served as the Depute Lord Provost.

She has been contacted for comment.

Dundee City Council declined to comment.






Conversation