Lennix Hughes: Three men charged with drugs offences after Dundee teen’s death

Three men have been charged with drugs offences after the death of a Dundee teenager.

Lennix Hughes, 16, took unwell at a house on Dudhope Gardens in the early hours of March 4 2023.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said at the time they were treating Lennix’s death as unexplained.

Two teenagers and man, 35, charged with drugs offences after Lennix Hughes death

Late last year, officers confirmed their inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Now, The Courier can reveal three people have been charged as part of the investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Three men aged, 18, 19 and 35 were arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

“They were reported to the procurator fiscal.”

The men have not yet appeared in court.

Former school ‘heartbroken’ by Lennix Hughes death

Following Lennix’s death, tributes were paid to the former Grove Academy pupil.

In a statement sent to parents at the time, the school’s rector Graham Hutton wrote: “We are very sorry to inform parents and pupils of the very tragic news that former pupil Lennix Hughes, who left Grove in June 2022, has died.

“This is very sad news and our deepest condolences and love as a school go out to Lennix’s family and friends at this heartbreaking time.

“Lennix was a lovely girl who was a caring soul and it is a tragic end to a beautiful girl’s young life which has been cut dreadfully and painfully short.”

In October last year, Lennix’s devastated parents said they hoped to establish a charity in her memory, named Lennix Hughes: Forever 16.

Her mum Wendy Bertie said: “We know this is an ambitious plan and it’s at the early stages but Lennix was the most loving and caring girl and we feel this would be the most appropriate way to remember her.

“Lennix was such a caring person – she could never pass a homeless person in the street without getting us all to hand over what money we had in our pockets to them.”