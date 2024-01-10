Lennix Hughes: Three men charged with drugs offences after Dundee teen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Lennix Hughes: Three men charged with drugs offences after Dundee teen’s death

The 16-year-old died after taking unwell at a house in Dundee in March 2023.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes. Image: Wendy Bertie/Facebook

Three men have been charged with drugs offences after the death of a Dundee teenager.

Lennix Hughes, 16, took unwell at a house on Dudhope Gardens in the early hours of March 4 2023.

She was taken to Ninewells Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said at the time they were treating Lennix’s death as unexplained.

Two teenagers and man, 35, charged with drugs offences after Lennix Hughes death

Late last year, officers confirmed their inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Now, The Courier can reveal three people have been charged as part of the investigation.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Three men aged, 18, 19 and 35 were arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

“They were reported to the procurator fiscal.”

The men have not yet appeared in court.

Former school ‘heartbroken’ by Lennix Hughes death

Following Lennix’s death, tributes were paid to the former Grove Academy pupil.

In a statement sent to parents at the time, the school’s rector Graham Hutton wrote:  “We are very sorry to inform parents and pupils of the very tragic news that former pupil Lennix Hughes, who left Grove in June 2022, has died.

“This is very sad news and our deepest condolences and love as a school go out to Lennix’s family and friends at this heartbreaking time.

“Lennix was a lovely girl who was a caring soul and it is a tragic end to a beautiful girl’s young life which has been cut dreadfully and painfully short.”

Lennix died in March 2023. Image: Wendy Bertie

In October last year, Lennix’s devastated parents said they hoped to establish a charity in her memory, named Lennix Hughes: Forever 16.

Her mum Wendy Bertie said: “We know this is an ambitious plan and it’s at the early stages but Lennix was the most loving and caring girl and we feel this would be the most appropriate way to remember her.

“Lennix was such a caring person – she could never pass a homeless person in the street without getting us all to hand over what money we had in our pockets to them.”

