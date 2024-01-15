‘Dangerous’ Dundee street littered with potholes branded one of worst roads in city

A “dangerous” Dundee street littered with potholes has been branded one of the worst roads in the city.

Locals say Finlow Terrace in Fintry is covered in “craters” with vehicles even mounting the pavement to avoid them.

Resident Jim Gilruth says he has contacted the council “several times” about the situation.

The 75-year-old said: “It’s an absolute disgrace, cars have to dodge the potholes and could end up hitting someone.

Finlow Terrace potholes ‘like craters’

“The council keep coming out to fill in some of the holes but they never fix it all so it only gets worse.

“Last year they must have been out four times patching up sections – and look at the state of it.

“Some of those holes must be five inches deep in places.

“I’ve even seen people mount the pavements to avoid the potholes. It needs to be fixed sooner rather than later.”

Fellow resident Stuart Stonebridge, 74, said: “They’re like craters.

“The whole road from Fintry Drive to Findowrie Street needs to be resurfaced.

“(The council) can’t keep patching it up – look at it, it’s just not good enough.

“The situation isn’t helped by the fact people use Finlow as a rat run for Longhaugh Road.

‘One of the worst roads in Dundee’

“The whole road needs resurfaced, the current conditions are dangerous.”

Another resident on the street told The Courier: “The state of the road is shocking, it must be one of the worst roads in Dundee.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of these defects which will be repaired in accordance with the timescales set out in the council’s road safety inspection and defect categorisation policy.

“The council undertakes around 14,000 pothole repairs each year, with repairs completed within prescribed timescales.

“Road defects can also be reported directly to the council through the road and pavement defects website.“