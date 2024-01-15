‘Dangerous’ Dundee street littered with potholes branded one of worst roads in city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘Dangerous’ Dundee street littered with potholes branded one of worst roads in city

Residents in Fintry say the road is covered in "craters".

By Andrew Robson
Pothole on Finlow Terrace
One of the many potholes on Finlow Terrace. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A “dangerous” Dundee street littered with potholes has been branded one of the worst roads in the city.

Locals say Finlow Terrace in Fintry is covered in “craters” with vehicles even mounting the pavement to avoid them.

Resident Jim Gilruth says he has contacted the council “several times” about the situation.

The 75-year-old said: “It’s an absolute disgrace, cars have to dodge the potholes and could end up hitting someone.

Finlow Terrace potholes ‘like craters’

“The council keep coming out to fill in some of the holes but they never fix it all so it only gets worse.

“Last year they must have been out four times patching up sections – and look at the state of it.

“Some of those holes must be five inches deep in places.

“I’ve even seen people mount the pavements to avoid the potholes. It needs to be fixed sooner rather than later.”

Finlow Terrace in Fintry Dundee is full of potholes according to residents
The street is covered with “craters”. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Fellow resident Stuart Stonebridge, 74, said: “They’re like craters.

“The whole road from Fintry Drive to Findowrie Street needs to be resurfaced.

“(The council) can’t keep patching it up – look at it, it’s just not good enough.

“The situation isn’t helped by the fact people use Finlow as a rat run for Longhaugh Road.

‘One of the worst roads in Dundee’

“The whole road needs resurfaced, the current conditions are dangerous.”

Another resident on the street told The Courier: “The state of the road is shocking, it must be one of the worst roads in Dundee.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

The Fintry street is covered by 'craters'
The road surface is broken up in several places. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Finlow Terrace is littered with potholes.
Locals say the road is “dangerous”. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of these defects which will be repaired in accordance with the timescales set out in the council’s road safety inspection and defect categorisation policy.

“The council undertakes around 14,000 pothole repairs each year, with repairs completed within prescribed timescales.

“Road defects can also be reported directly to the council through the road and pavement defects website.

More from Dundee

Sean Massey lost his temper in the dispute over hard-to-find Prime.
Dundee man pays price for Asda battle over bottles of Prime
Dundee University professor Professor Angela Daly. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee expert expresses concern over how easily 3D gun can be printed
Rowland Reilly. Image: Police Scotland.
Dundee victim slams sentence for Royal Marine historic child sex attacker
Police seized more than 250 vehicles in Tayside in 2023. Image: Phil Hannah
Limousine, forklift, off-road bikes and scooters among vehicles seized by police in Tayside
Mark Edwards, Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum of Höfn Coffee. Image: Graham Cameron
Opening date set for new Dundee city centre coffee shop
Disruption on the Tay Road Bridge
Dundee Women's Festival could face legal action over campaign group's controversial exclusion
5
Gladiators ref John Anderson pictured in 1996. Image: ITV/Shutterstock
John Anderson: Gladiators fans recall glory days of ref who lived in Fife and…
Dundee gym owner Sheli plays Sabre in the rebooted Gladiators series. Image: BBC iPlayer
Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy compared to Gladiators legend by fans as viewing figures…
Yellow warning for snow and ice across Tayside and Fife
Tayside and Fife set for snow and ice after Met Office issue yellow warning
2
Dundee Gladiator Sabre with host Bradley Walsh and Dunfermline contestant Kerry. Image: BBC iPlayer
Fife dog-walker Kerry comes up against Dundee gym owner Sheli on Gladiators as TV…

Conversation