Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: Family’s tribute to Dundee dad who died after falling from flat

Ryan Munro's organs have 'given someone else the gift of life' after they were donated.

By James Simpson
Ryan Munro and police at Morgan Street. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
The family of a Dundee dad who died after falling from a flat have paid tribute to “a great guy and a great father”.

Ryan Munro fell from the window of a property on Morgan Street in Stobswell last Wednesday and died in hospital this week.

Police are still investigating the incident, which led to the arrest of Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law, Ramsay El-Nakla, and two other people.

All three have been released pending further inquiries.

Speaking for the first time since the tragedy, Ryan’s family have revealed how his organs are already helping to keep other people alive.

Ryan Munro: Family ‘numb’ after Dundee flat fall death

His brother Mark told The Courier: “We are still so incredibly numb after everything that has taken place in recent days.

“Ryan was a great guy, a great father and he was my best friend.

“We can’t speak highly enough of the staff at Ninewells Hospital for their incredible support during this time – it’s actually been humbling.”

Mark added: “He’d previously agreed to donate his organs after he passed.

Ryan Munro died in hospital. Image: Facebook

“Ryan’s heart is still beating and his liver is with someone else now.

“We have found some comfort that Ryan’s organs have given someone else the gift of life.”

Ryan previously worked at the Michelin factory but was a plumber to trade.

He had been working up to the day before his fall.

Police continue to probe Dundee flat fall death

The family are now supporting Ryan’s two children as they await the outcome of the police investigation.

Officers have remained on Morgan Street since the fall, with forensics at the scene earlier this week.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.20am on Wednesday January 10, we received a report a man had fallen from a block of flats in the Morgan Street area of Dundee.

“A 36-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment to serious injuries, where he died.

Police at Morgan Street in Dundee
Morgan Street was taped off after the incident. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“The death is being treated as unexplained, and officers are supporting his family as an investigation continues to establish the full circumstances.

“Two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on Monday in connection with the incident and later released pending further inquiries.”

El-Nakla, 36, Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41, were re-arrested after appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday charged with drug offences including supplying heroin.

All three made no plea and will appear in court again at a later date.

