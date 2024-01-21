Family’s tribute to ‘heart of gold’ Dundee junior football coach Mike Donnelly

A grieving family has paid tribute to a respected junior football coach from Dundee who has died aged 43.

Mike Donnelly was described as “cheeky and fun-loving” with a “heart of gold”.

He became increasingly ill in recent weeks and was admitted into hospital as his health deteriorated.

The married father-of-two passed away at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Mike Donnelly had a passion for football and ice hockey

A devoted family man, nothing meant more to him than his loving wife Rachel and their children Ellie and Kieran.

“Everyone who knew Mike would describe him as a football and ice hockey-daft fanatic and a true gent,” said a spokesperson for the family.

“Mike always looked for the good in everyone, he always had a big smile, was always positive and knew how to bring out the best in everyone.”

A die-hard supporter of Dundee United and Liverpool, Mike regularly visited both Tannadice and Anfield to watch them play.

He was also a dedicated follower of Dundee Stars ice hockey team and was a well-known and charismatic supporter at the rink.

Fairmuir Boys Club’s tribute to coach

A talented footballer in his younger years, Mike returned to junior football when his son Kieran was old enough.

He was involved in many aspects of the sport and was made head coach of the 2017 team at Fairmuir Boys Club in 2022.

Fairmuir Boys Club said it was “devastated” at the news of Mike’s passing.

The club added: “Mike has been with the club since 2022 and instantly brought his enthusiasm and love for the game to our 2017 team.

“We can all agree that Mike left a positive impact on everyone he knew.

“That’s what he did, nothing was ever too much trouble and he would always help out when possible.”

Family praise medical staff

A flood of tributes have been paid to Mike on Facebook.

“The tributes that have been posted on social media have also been of comfort to all of Mike’s family, especially his parents Michael and Yvonne and sister Hayley,” the family member added.

“The entire family would like to thank everyone for all their support and heart-warming messages at this time of sadness.

“It shows just how much he was liked and respected.

“We would also like to give our thanks to all the staff working at the Intensive Care Units in both Ninewells and Golden Jubilee hospitals for giving Mike the exceptional care he received.

“The overwhelming response on social media shows Mike will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”