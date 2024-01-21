Family’s tribute to ‘heart of gold’ Dundee junior football coach Mike Donnelly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family’s tribute to ‘heart of gold’ Dundee junior football coach Mike Donnelly

The married father-of-two - a football and ice hockey fanatic - has died aged 43.

By Neil Henderson
Dundee junior football coach Mike Donnelly, who died aged 43
Tributes have been paid to Dundee junior football coach Mike Donnelly. Image: Supplied

A grieving family has paid tribute to a respected junior football coach from Dundee who has died aged 43.

Mike Donnelly was described as “cheeky and fun-loving” with a “heart of gold”.

He became increasingly ill in recent weeks and was admitted into hospital as his health deteriorated.

The married father-of-two passed away at the Golden Jubilee National Hospital in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Mike Donnelly had a passion for football and ice hockey

A devoted family man, nothing meant more to him than his loving wife Rachel and their children Ellie and Kieran.

Mike Donnelly with his wife Rachel and children Ellie and Kieran.
Mike with his wife Rachel and children Ellie and Kieran. Image: Supplied

“Everyone who knew Mike would describe him as a football and ice hockey-daft fanatic and a true gent,” said a spokesperson for the family.

“Mike always looked for the good in everyone, he always had a big smile, was always positive and knew how to bring out the best in everyone.”

A die-hard supporter of Dundee United and Liverpool, Mike regularly visited both Tannadice and Anfield to watch them play.

He was also a dedicated follower of Dundee Stars ice hockey team and was a well-known and charismatic supporter at the rink.

Fairmuir Boys Club’s tribute to coach

A talented footballer in his younger years, Mike returned to junior football when his son Kieran was old enough.

He was involved in many aspects of the sport and was made head coach of the 2017 team at Fairmuir Boys Club in 2022.

Fairmuir Boys Club said it was “devastated” at the news of Mike’s passing.

Mike Donnelly with a young footballer.
Fairmuir Boys Club said it was ‘devastated’ at Mike’s passing. Image: Supplied

The club added: “Mike has been with the club since 2022 and instantly brought his enthusiasm and love for the game to our 2017 team.

“We can all agree that Mike left a positive impact on everyone he knew.

“That’s what he did, nothing was ever too much trouble and he would always help out when possible.”

Family praise medical staff

A flood of tributes have been paid to Mike on Facebook.

Mike Donnelly and his wife Rachel
Mike and wife Rachel. Image: Supplied

“The tributes that have been posted on social media have also been of comfort to all of Mike’s family, especially his parents Michael and Yvonne and sister Hayley,” the family member added.

“The entire family would like to thank everyone for all their support and heart-warming messages at this time of sadness.

“It shows just how much he was liked and respected.

“We would also like to give our thanks to all the staff working at the Intensive Care Units in both Ninewells and Golden Jubilee hospitals for giving Mike the exceptional care he received.

“The overwhelming response on social media shows Mike will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.”

Conversation