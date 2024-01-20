Storm Isha: 80mph winds set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Isha: 80mph winds set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling

An amber weather warning has been issued for the region.

By Andrew Robson
Amber Weather Warnings during Storm Isha for Tayside Fife and Stirling
Alerts are in place across Courier Country. Image: The Met Office

An amber weather warning has been issued across Tayside and Fife as Storm Isha brings hurricane-force winds.

Gusts of more than 80mph are expected in parts from Sunday evening which could bring disruption to travel, transport and infrastructure.

The spell of strong winds is expected to last from 9pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.

It follows the “danger to life” warning issued for southern parts of Fife and Stirling from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.

Strong winds forecast across Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Isha

The Met Office has warned damage to buildings and homes is possible while flying debris could result in a danger to life.

Transport disruption can be expected with the possibility of road closures and cancellations to bus and train services.

Forecasters also warned of large waves in coastal areas and the potential for power cuts.

A separate yellow warning for heavy rain and wind is already in force for the region from Sunday morning for 24 hours.

The windy weather is expected to continue into next week, with countrywide yellow wind warnings in place from 4pm on Tuesday until Wednesday lunchtime.

Storm Isha comes after a week of icy and snowy weather for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

