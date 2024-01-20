Storm Isha: 80mph winds set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling

An amber weather warning has been issued across Tayside and Fife as Storm Isha brings hurricane-force winds.

Gusts of more than 80mph are expected in parts from Sunday evening which could bring disruption to travel, transport and infrastructure.

The spell of strong winds is expected to last from 9pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.

It follows the “danger to life” warning issued for southern parts of Fife and Stirling from 6pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.

Strong winds forecast across Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Isha

The Met Office has warned damage to buildings and homes is possible while flying debris could result in a danger to life.

Transport disruption can be expected with the possibility of road closures and cancellations to bus and train services.

⚠️⚠️ Amber weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️ Very strong winds across parts of northern and central Scotland Sunday 2100 – Monday 0900 Latest info 👉https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/c5qTNeqDGl — Met Office (@metoffice) January 20, 2024

Forecasters also warned of large waves in coastal areas and the potential for power cuts.

A separate yellow warning for heavy rain and wind is already in force for the region from Sunday morning for 24 hours.

The windy weather is expected to continue into next week, with countrywide yellow wind warnings in place from 4pm on Tuesday until Wednesday lunchtime.

Storm Isha comes after a week of icy and snowy weather for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.