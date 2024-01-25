Line closed between Montrose and Arbroath due to ‘potential track defect’

Trains between Montrose and Arbroath are facing disruption after the line was closed over a “potential track defect”.

Services running between Dundee and Aberdeen are subject to delay.

Network Rail has confirmed that an inspection of the line will be carried out when it is light.

In a post, they said: “There’s a potential track defect between Montrose and Arbroath so we’ve had to close the line.

“For safety reasons the inspection can only be done during daylight. We’ll provide updates as soon as we can.”

Disruption is expected to last until 10am.

Ticket acceptance is in place with Stagecoach and Citylink buses.

It comes following ongoing disruption on the line between Perth and Inverness as a result of Storm Isha and Storm Jocelyn.

Some of the line has reopened between Pitlochry and Inverness but the line between Perth and Pitlochry remains closed as safety checks are carried out.