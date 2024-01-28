Barclays Bank to close Dundee and Perth branches in March

Barclays Bank will close its Dundee and Perth branches in March.

Dundee’s High Street location will close at 12pm on March 15.

The Perth branch, on High Street, will shut at 12pm on March 8.

Both are being closed due to less than 10 people using them regularly as the only way to manage their money.

In both cities, 97% of people who visited in-store also banked using the app, online and by phone in 2022.

They are two of several units being closed by the bank across the UK.

The firm has cited a shift in how people choose to manage their money as the reason for closing.

It has reassured customers that there are still ways to bank with the firm, including online banking and the Barclays app, telephone banking and the Post Office.

Barclays said: “We want to reassure you that we’re here to help. We’ll stay in your community and you’ll be able to talk to us in person.

Barclays to close in Perth and Dundee

“We’re finalising the details of where we’ll be based, and when, to support you with your banking, and we‘ll share the details locally once confirmed.

“We’ll be available to help you with things like day-to-day banking queries and helping you manage your money, though there won’t be access to cash at this site [for Dundee and Perth].

“We’ll also add the location and opening times on our website – just search ‘findbarclays’.”

It comes after the Dunfermline branch closed on August 18 last year and St Andrews closed on September 8.

The RBS Broughty Ferry branch also shut for good last November following a campaign to keep it open.

