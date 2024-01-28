Barclays Bank to close Dundee and Perth branches in March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Barclays Bank to close Dundee and Perth branches in March

The firm has cited a shift in how people choose to manage their money as the reason for closing.

By Chloe Burrell
Left to right: Barclays bank in Perth and Dundee.
Barclays Bank in Perth and Dundee is set to close. Image: Google Street View

Barclays Bank will close its Dundee and Perth branches in March.

Dundee’s High Street location will close at 12pm on March 15.

The Perth branch, on High Street, will shut at 12pm on March 8.

Both are being closed due to less than 10 people using them regularly as the only way to manage their money.

In both cities, 97% of people who visited in-store also banked using the app, online and by phone in 2022.

They are two of several units being closed by the bank across the UK.

The firm has cited a shift in how people choose to manage their money as the reason for closing.

It has reassured customers that there are still ways to bank with the firm, including online banking and the Barclays app, telephone banking and the Post Office.

Barclays said: “We want to reassure you that we’re here to help. We’ll stay in your community and you’ll be able to talk to us in person.

Barclays to close in Perth and Dundee

“We’re finalising the details of where we’ll be based, and when, to support you with your banking, and we‘ll share the details locally once confirmed.

“We’ll be available to help you with things like day-to-day banking queries and helping you manage your money, though there won’t be access to cash at this site [for Dundee and Perth].

“We’ll also add the location and opening times on our website – just search ‘findbarclays’.”

It comes after the Dunfermline branch closed on August 18 last year and St Andrews closed on September 8.

The RBS Broughty Ferry branch also shut for good last November following a campaign to keep it open.

Our data team has been keeping track of openings and closures on Dundee and Perth’s High Streets.

You can find out more about what units are occupied and what are empty in Dundee here and Perth here.

More from Dundee

Uber set to apply for Dundee taxi licence.
Readers react as Uber to apply for Dundee taxi licence
Tay Bridge closed
Tay Bridge re-opens after 'police incident'
3
Sheena Wellington at the Unicorn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ask a Local: Your insider’s guide to Dundee City Centre and Waterfront
2
Former NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Former NHS Tayside chief returns to health service just weeks after retirement
6
Ninewells Hospital. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
NHS Tayside carried out ZERO vasectomies in past year - despite 933 men on…
2
Uber plans to apply for a licence to operate in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Uber set to apply for Dundee taxi licence
4
Honeygreen Road, Dundee.
Four people charged after £11k of heroin and cocaine found in Dundee raid
Mecca bingo in Dundee's Nethergate could close
Dundee city centre Mecca Bingo could close as firm makes 'difficult decision'
Suzanne Gillman appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
'Truly exceptional circumstances' keep £40k Blairgowrie benefits cheat out of prison
People on Dundee Law look out on a city which was Scotland's first. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee celebrates 135 years as Scotland's oldest city — and here's why

Conversation