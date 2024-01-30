Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy shares throwback picture before transforming her life through fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy shares throwback picture before transforming her life through fitness

“I became very unhappy and unhealthy in a terrible relationship that ended very traumatically and I gained a lot of weight."

By Ben MacDonald
Sheli McCoy appears as Sabre in the Gladiators reboot
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy. Image: BBC/James Stack/Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy has shared a throwback picture with fans and revealed how fitness transformed her life.

The 35-year-old, who runs the SweatBox gym on Camperdown Road, has caught the nation’s attention as Sabre in the relaunched series of the hit TV show.

She held a Q&A with her 113,000 Instagram followers on Monday night as they asked her about her life and career.

One fan posted: “How many years has it taken to get your physique? Do you have a before picture?”

Sheli shared a picture from 2012, saying she was four dress sizes bigger than she is now, alongside a photo of her competing in a competition in France in 2018 after her fitness journey.

Sheli shared a before and after image with her followers
The gym owner revealed before and after pictures during the Q&A. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram

She told her followers: “I became very unhappy and unhealthy in a terrible relationship that ended very traumatically and I gained a lot of weight.

“I promised myself I would do better, be better and become a role model and a leader, to make myself and others proud and that’s what I feel I have done.”

She revealed that regular CrossFit and Olympic-standard weightlifting sessions, as well as a good night’s sleep, help her maintain her physique.

Sheli McCoy reveals how she was ‘headhunted’ to become a Gladiator

Sheli also took the opportunity to answer questions about being a Gladiator.

Asked how she ended up on the show, she said: “I was found, headhunted and went through a challenging testing routine.”

Another person asked: “What’s the key to beating Sabre, are there any hidden weaknesses?”

Sheli answered: “No idea, it’s never happened. One of life’s mysteries.”

Sheli McCoy as Sabre in Gladiators
Sheli has impressed viewers in her role as Sabre. Image: BBC iPlayer

On Tuesday, the BBC revealed that about 8.7 million people have watched the first episode of the Gladiators reboot on BBC One and iPlayer.

That represents the biggest launch for a new entertainment series in the UK for seven years.

Before the series premiered, Sheli revealed that watching Gladiators with her parents as a kid inspired her to take on the role.

Conversation