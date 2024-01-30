Iconic wrestler Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts heading for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iconic wrestler Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts heading for Dundee

The WWE hall-of-famer previously visited the city back in 2002.

By James Simpson
Wrestler Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.
Jake 'The Snake' Roberts is coming back to Dundee. Image: Cynthia Anderson/Shutterstock

A wrestling icon has confirmed he will be returning to Dundee as part of a comedy night and wrestling event.

WWE hall-of-famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts will be part of the Scottish Wrestling Entertainment (SWE) show in May.

The 68-year-old is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling after stints in WWE and WCW.

Roberts thrilled millions in his heyday. He was best known for releasing six-foot python Damien from his bag and draping the slithering reptile on defeated opponents.

The talented superstar revealed he would be returning to Scotland for a show at the Bonar Hall on Saturday, May 25.

He said: “Many of you thought I’d never be back to the UK.

“Well, just when you thought it was safe to go out at night, low and behold Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts will be in the UK in May.”

Roberts told wrestling fans he would drop his DDT finisher on anyone who stopped him returning to the City of Discovery.

After announcing his visit later this year fans around the country voiced their excitement.

One fan wrote: “Unbelievable so looking forward to this. Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts makes his return to Scotland.”

During his previous visit in 2002, Roberts met an unusual opponent in the form of Dundee City Council.

The local authority warned the 6ft 5in Texan to leave his snake, Damien, in the locker room to comply with policy prohibiting performing animals at Caird Hall.

Jake is expected to share some incredible stories about his time in the industry working alongside household names, including Hulk Hogan.

Tickets for the event are now on sale with packages starting from £70.

Conversation