Iconic wrestler Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts heading for Dundee

A wrestling icon has confirmed he will be returning to Dundee as part of a comedy night and wrestling event.

WWE hall-of-famer Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts will be part of the Scottish Wrestling Entertainment (SWE) show in May.

The 68-year-old is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling after stints in WWE and WCW.

Roberts thrilled millions in his heyday. He was best known for releasing six-foot python Damien from his bag and draping the slithering reptile on defeated opponents.

The talented superstar revealed he would be returning to Scotland for a show at the Bonar Hall on Saturday, May 25.

He said: “Many of you thought I’d never be back to the UK.

“Well, just when you thought it was safe to go out at night, low and behold Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts will be in the UK in May.”

Roberts told wrestling fans he would drop his DDT finisher on anyone who stopped him returning to the City of Discovery.

After announcing his visit later this year fans around the country voiced their excitement.

One fan wrote: “Unbelievable so looking forward to this. Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts makes his return to Scotland.”

During his previous visit in 2002, Roberts met an unusual opponent in the form of Dundee City Council.

The local authority warned the 6ft 5in Texan to leave his snake, Damien, in the locker room to comply with policy prohibiting performing animals at Caird Hall.

Jake is expected to share some incredible stories about his time in the industry working alongside household names, including Hulk Hogan.

Tickets for the event are now on sale with packages starting from £70.