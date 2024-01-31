Woman taken to hospital after being assaulted and robbed in Dundee

A woman was taken to hospital after being assaulted and robbed in Dundee.

The incident happened on Court Street North, off Clepington Road, at around 5pm on Tuesday.

A sum of cash and personal items were taken.

Police are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time to contact them..

Police appeal after woman assaulted and robbed in Dundee

Detective Constable David Feeney of Dundee CID said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this to come forward.

“We also ask anyone with private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time which could assist our inquiries to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2554 of January 30 2024.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report details anonymously.