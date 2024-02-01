Fears of ‘domino’ effect as Dundee GP practice set to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fears of ‘domino’ effect as Dundee GP practice set to close

The Park Avenue Medical Centre in Stobswell is set to close to patients in March because of a national shortage of GPs.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Park Avenue Medical Centre in Dundee
Image: Google Street View

There are fears the closure of a Dundee GP practice could lead to a “domino” effect which would see other practices shutter across the city.

It was announced last year that Stobwell’s Park Avenue Medical Centre would close in March due to a national shortage of GPs.

The practice, which has nearly 5,000 patients on its books, is currently run by two GP partners.

But the impending retirement of one – combined with the centre’s staff storage – has led to bosses opting to terminate their general medical service contract.

If the closure is approved, the practice will shut its doors on March 29.

Fears of strain on other practices

The proposed closure was discussed at a meeting of the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership on Wednesday.

And members raised concerns that the distribution of patients to other practices would result in a ‘domino effect’ – putting strain on other surgery staff and services.

In the event of its closure, all 4,715 Park Avenue patients would have to be moved.

Speaking at the meeting, board member Donald McPherson said: “If you distribute the Park Avenue patients to other practices, what is the consequence on them?

“Does it in a way help to bolster their practice or is it actually making one of them the next domino to fall.”

Image: NHS Tayside

David Shaw, operational medical director of primary care at NHS Tayside, offered assurances measures will be in place to help practices taking on new patients.

“We don’t want another domino,” he said.

“We have worked specifically with those practices who have stated that they have some degree of capacity to try and ensure that their resiliency is not diminished by too great an amount.”

A final decision on the closure will be made at a later date.

Those registered at Park Avenue will receive a letter filling them in on what the next steps will be if the practice closure is approved.

