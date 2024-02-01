Fears of ‘domino’ effect as Dundee GP practice set to close

There are fears the closure of a Dundee GP practice could lead to a “domino” effect which would see other practices shutter across the city.

It was announced last year that Stobwell’s Park Avenue Medical Centre would close in March due to a national shortage of GPs.

The practice, which has nearly 5,000 patients on its books, is currently run by two GP partners.

But the impending retirement of one – combined with the centre’s staff storage – has led to bosses opting to terminate their general medical service contract.

If the closure is approved, the practice will shut its doors on March 29.

Fears of strain on other practices

The proposed closure was discussed at a meeting of the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership on Wednesday.

And members raised concerns that the distribution of patients to other practices would result in a ‘domino effect’ – putting strain on other surgery staff and services.

In the event of its closure, all 4,715 Park Avenue patients would have to be moved.

Speaking at the meeting, board member Donald McPherson said: “If you distribute the Park Avenue patients to other practices, what is the consequence on them?

“Does it in a way help to bolster their practice or is it actually making one of them the next domino to fall.”

David Shaw, operational medical director of primary care at NHS Tayside, offered assurances measures will be in place to help practices taking on new patients.

“We don’t want another domino,” he said.

“We have worked specifically with those practices who have stated that they have some degree of capacity to try and ensure that their resiliency is not diminished by too great an amount.”

A final decision on the closure will be made at a later date.

Those registered at Park Avenue will receive a letter filling them in on what the next steps will be if the practice closure is approved.