Home News Dundee

Bus window blown out on Tay Road Bridge

Winds reached more than 70mph on the bridge on Wednesday morning.

By Ellidh Aitken
The back window of a Stagecoach bus was blown out on the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A bus window was blown out on the Tay Road Bridge on Wednesday morning as winds reached more than 70mph.

The bridge was closed northbound after the back window of a Stagecoach 46 bus from Kirkcaldy fell onto the carriageway at around 9am.

Teams spent 20 minutes clearing a “significant amount of glass” from the road.

A post on X confirmed that gusts had reached more than 70mph by 8.30am and that a cars-only restriction, which includes single decker buses, was in place.

The 46 bus had been crossing the Tay Road Bridge at the time. Image: Fife Jammer Locations

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Heavy winds caused damage to the rear window on one of our vehicles this morning, whilst travelling across the Tay Road Bridge.

“There were no injuries as a result.

“Safety is our absolute priority, and we will continue to follow the traffic restrictions set by only using single-deck vehicles for travel across the Tay Road Bridge until conditions improve.”

The bridge was closed northbound for around 20 minutes after a bus window fell onto the carriageway. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A commuter, who reported the incident to bridge control, said: “We didn’t see the incident, and didn’t know what had caused it other than it was clearly a large window.

“It had obviously happened fairly recently as the glass and debris hadn’t spread too far from where it had obviously occurred.

“Bridge control weren’t aware when we called.”

Conversation