Bus window blown out on Tay Road Bridge

A bus window was blown out on the Tay Road Bridge on Wednesday morning as winds reached more than 70mph.

The bridge was closed northbound after the back window of a Stagecoach 46 bus from Kirkcaldy fell onto the carriageway at around 9am.

Teams spent 20 minutes clearing a “significant amount of glass” from the road.

A post on X confirmed that gusts had reached more than 70mph by 8.30am and that a cars-only restriction, which includes single decker buses, was in place.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Heavy winds caused damage to the rear window on one of our vehicles this morning, whilst travelling across the Tay Road Bridge.

“There were no injuries as a result.

“Safety is our absolute priority, and we will continue to follow the traffic restrictions set by only using single-deck vehicles for travel across the Tay Road Bridge until conditions improve.”

A commuter, who reported the incident to bridge control, said: “We didn’t see the incident, and didn’t know what had caused it other than it was clearly a large window.

“It had obviously happened fairly recently as the glass and debris hadn’t spread too far from where it had obviously occurred.

“Bridge control weren’t aware when we called.”