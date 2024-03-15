EH9 Espresso to open second coffee shop in Dundee

A popular Perth Road coffee shop will open a second store in Dundee’s West End.

EH9 Espresso has announced it will expand after plans were approved to take over the former J Pearson shoe repair shop in Annfield Road off Hawkhill.

The new outlet, which hopes to open this spring, will sell bagels and specialist coffee.

EH9 Espresso owner Fraser Smith says he is “super excited” about the expansion plans.

‘Amazing reaction’ to EH9 Espresso expansion

He told The Courier: “Opening a second shop is a big step for us and we’re super excited about it.

“Growing a business can be hard – especially during a recession – but having some optimism is nice.

“Since we announced it the reaction online and in-store has been amazing.

“Everyone deserves speciality coffee on their doorstep and we’re looking to engage with the community at Annfield Road just as we have on Perth Road.”

Fife-born Fraser opened EH9 Espresso on Perth Road in 2021.

Since then the coffee shop has gone from strength to strength.

The 28-year-old added: “I’ve been ambitious with the brand from the beginning.

“We’ve been in no rush to expand but the new store will build on our existing community.

“We always aim to build a long-lasting relationship with our customers and add to the growing speciality coffee scene in the city.”

Unique design approach at EH9 Annfield Road

Planning permission was granted for the new premises earlier this month.

The new store’s interior is being designed in collaboration with Duncan of Jordanstone student Camillo Feuchter.

Camillo has previously designed recycled furniture for the Perth Road shop.

Fraser said: “When Camillo approached us, asking to get involved with the project, it was an obvious yes from us.

“He is mega-talented and has been a joy to work with; the hope is we have the shop ready to exhibit as part of his degree show.

“Having Camillo onboard allows us to create a more thoughtful design – and make the new space as friendly as possible.”

Fraser hopes the Annfield Road shop will be up and running this spring.

Last year the Perth Road coffee shop hosted what Fraser believed to be Dundee’s first latte art competition.