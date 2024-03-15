EH9 Espresso to open second coffee shop in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EH9 Espresso to open second coffee shop in Dundee

"Everyone deserves speciality coffee on their doorstep."

By Andrew Robson
EH9 Espresso owner Fraser Smith, right, and at the site of the new coffee shop in Annfield Road, left.
EH9 Espresso owner Fraser Smith, right, and at the site of the new coffee shop in Annfield Road, left. Image: EH9 Espresso/DC Thomson

A popular Perth Road coffee shop will open a second store in Dundee’s West End.

EH9 Espresso has announced it will expand after plans were approved to take over the former J Pearson shoe repair shop in Annfield Road off Hawkhill.

The new outlet, which hopes to open this spring, will sell bagels and specialist coffee.

EH9 Espresso owner Fraser Smith says he is “super excited” about the expansion plans.

‘Amazing reaction’ to EH9 Espresso expansion

He told The Courier: “Opening a second shop is a big step for us and we’re super excited about it.

“Growing a business can be hard – especially during a recession – but having some optimism is nice.

“Since we announced it the reaction online and in-store has been amazing.

“Everyone deserves speciality coffee on their doorstep and we’re looking to engage with the community at Annfield Road just as we have on Perth Road.”

Owner of EH9 Espresso Fraser Smith as plans approved for second Dundee coffee shop
Owner of EH9 Espresso Fraser Smith. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fife-born Fraser opened EH9 Espresso on Perth Road in 2021.

Since then the coffee shop has gone from strength to strength.

The 28-year-old added: “I’ve been ambitious with the brand from the beginning.

“We’ve been in no rush to expand but the new store will build on our existing community.

“We always aim to build a long-lasting relationship with our customers and add to the growing speciality coffee scene in the city.”

Unique design approach at EH9 Annfield Road

Planning permission was granted for the new premises earlier this month.

The new store’s interior is being designed in collaboration with Duncan of Jordanstone student Camillo Feuchter.

Camillo has previously designed recycled furniture for the Perth Road shop.

Fraser Smith and Camillo Feuchter
Fraser Smith and Camillo Feuchter. Image: EH9 Espresso

Fraser said: “When Camillo approached us, asking to get involved with the project, it was an obvious yes from us.

“He is mega-talented and has been a joy to work with; the hope is we have the shop ready to exhibit as part of his degree show.

“Having Camillo onboard allows us to create a more thoughtful design – and make the new space as friendly as possible.”

Fraser hopes the Annfield Road shop will be up and running this spring.

Last year the Perth Road coffee shop hosted what Fraser believed to be Dundee’s first latte art competition.

Conversation