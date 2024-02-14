Police complete probe into alleged sex assault on girl, 13, at Dens Park during Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police complete probe into alleged sex assault on girl, 13, at Dens Park during Rangers clash

Dundee confirmed that an incident took place in the Bob Shankly stand.

By Stephen Eighteen
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock

Police say they have completed their investigation into an alleged sex assault at Dens Park during a clash with Rangers.

A 13-year-old girl was believed to have been sexually assaulted during Dundee’s match with the Glasgow side on November 1.

The Dens Park club confirmed that an incident took place in the Bob Shankly stand during the Scottish Premiership tie.

The stand housed the away support.

Police complete probe into sex assault during Dundee v Rangers clash

While police say that enquiries have been completed, they are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A thorough investigation was carried out following a report of sexual assault which happened at Dens Park in Dundee on Wednesday, 1 November, 2023.

“All enquiries are now completed, but we would appeal to anyone with any further information to contact us on 101.”

The eventful match, which Rangers won 5-0, was delayed by 45 minutes after the Glasgow side’s bus was held up in traffic coming across the Tay Road Bridge.

Referee Kevin Clancy was also forced to pause the game for 18 minutes after a number of flares were lit from the stand.

