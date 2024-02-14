Police complete probe into alleged sex assault on girl, 13, at Dens Park during Rangers clash

Police say they have completed their investigation into an alleged sex assault at Dens Park during a clash with Rangers.

A 13-year-old girl was believed to have been sexually assaulted during Dundee’s match with the Glasgow side on November 1.

The Dens Park club confirmed that an incident took place in the Bob Shankly stand during the Scottish Premiership tie.

The stand housed the away support.

While police say that enquiries have been completed, they are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A thorough investigation was carried out following a report of sexual assault which happened at Dens Park in Dundee on Wednesday, 1 November, 2023.

“All enquiries are now completed, but we would appeal to anyone with any further information to contact us on 101.”

The eventful match, which Rangers won 5-0, was delayed by 45 minutes after the Glasgow side’s bus was held up in traffic coming across the Tay Road Bridge.

Referee Kevin Clancy was also forced to pause the game for 18 minutes after a number of flares were lit from the stand.