Council in talks with Taypark House to have Euros big-screen at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Council in talks with Taypark House to have Euros big-screen at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

The Perth Road venue now says the event is 'going to be too big for us'.

By Chloe Burrell
Taypark House and Slessor Gardens.
Taypark House is looking to move its Euro 2024 event to Slessor Gardens. Image: Taypark House/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee hotel has launched a bid to have its Euro 2024 viewing event moved after the owner admitted it was in doubt.

Around 1,000 fans had snapped up tickets to watch Scotland’s opening match of the tournament against Germany at Taypark House on Perth Road.

The venue had planned to show the match on an open-air screen.

However, Glenn Roach – who runs the hotel alongside William Salve – now says the event may struggle to go ahead due to the size of it.

In a Facebook video, he said that a licensing department had confirmed the event is “going to be too big for us”.

The venue has now gone to Dundee City Council in a bid to have the event moved to Slessor Gardens.

Bid to have Euro 2024 event moved to Slessor Gardens

Glenn said: “We’ve hit a little bit of a stumbling block. Licensing have probably said that the event is going to be too big for us which is a bit of a shame.

“We understand their decision and it was a good conversation.

“What we want to do is we are willing to move that event to Slessor Gardens if the council will allow us.

“All we need is a little bit of help. I’ve sent emails, I’ve sent messages and I’ve tried to get in contact with the people who look after big events in Dundee but still no reply.”

He added: “Please Dundee City Council get in contact with us. We’re more than willing to move the event to Slessor Gardens if you’ll allow us and if you will work with us.

“I think this event should definitely go ahead in Dundee and I think that’s what Dundee people want and what Dundee people need.

“This is an event that the majority will say yes to. We’re just hoping that Dundee council help us to put this event on for the people of Dundee.”

If the event were to move to Slessor Gardens, it would become ticketed and no longer free.

Taypark House boss says event would still be affordable

But Glenn has pledged to make it affordable, stating: “We’ll put on some good food, good bars, good entertainment and hopefully we can get it over the line.”

Many have voiced their support for the idea.

One person said: “Agree this is what Dundee people need. Come on Dundee City Council, make this happen for the community.

“Good luck Taypark House.”

Another person said: “Right behind you guys all the way, good luck.”

A third added: “Dundee City Council make this happen.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We have received an approach and will be responding to the business directly.”

It comes after local councillors joined calls to erect a fan zone in the city centre.

More from Dundee

E-scooter rider on Forfar Road, near the Kingsway junction, Dundee.
Watch as Dundee e-scooter rider performs dangerous move on Kingsway junction
Arbroath Road opposite Eastern Cemetery in Dundee
Man, 37, hospitalised as police hunt for suspect in Dundee 'disturbance'
A parked car covered in tarpaulin in Wentworth Gardens, Ardler, Dundee.
Parked car surrounded by police after sudden death of man, 62, in Dundee
Dighty Place in Dundee.
'Risk to properties' as Audi deliberately set on fire in Menzieshill
Tay Road Bridge at night.
Person taken to hospital after early morning incident at Tay Road Bridge
Tay Road Bridge contraflow in 2023.
Some vehicles will be unable to cross Tay Road Bridge as contraflow and 30mph…
Broken lights East Dock Street, Dundee
Broken traffic lights cause rush-hour delays at busy Dundee junction
Dundee deaf footballer Cammy McMahon
Deaf Dundee footballer hopes £40K fundraiser can secure Scotland a place in the Euros
Moffat and Williamson bus on fire at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.
Firefighters tackle bus blaze at Ninewells Hospital
New images of Dundee FC's proposed stadium at Camperdown. Image: Dundee FC
3D images among new Dundee FC stadium pictures in planning permission documents
12

Conversation