Council in talks with Taypark House to have Euros big-screen at Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

A Dundee hotel has launched a bid to have its Euro 2024 viewing event moved after the owner admitted it was in doubt.

Around 1,000 fans had snapped up tickets to watch Scotland’s opening match of the tournament against Germany at Taypark House on Perth Road.

The venue had planned to show the match on an open-air screen.

However, Glenn Roach – who runs the hotel alongside William Salve – now says the event may struggle to go ahead due to the size of it.

In a Facebook video, he said that a licensing department had confirmed the event is “going to be too big for us”.

The venue has now gone to Dundee City Council in a bid to have the event moved to Slessor Gardens.

Bid to have Euro 2024 event moved to Slessor Gardens

Glenn said: “We’ve hit a little bit of a stumbling block. Licensing have probably said that the event is going to be too big for us which is a bit of a shame.

“We understand their decision and it was a good conversation.

“What we want to do is we are willing to move that event to Slessor Gardens if the council will allow us.

“All we need is a little bit of help. I’ve sent emails, I’ve sent messages and I’ve tried to get in contact with the people who look after big events in Dundee but still no reply.”

He added: “Please Dundee City Council get in contact with us. We’re more than willing to move the event to Slessor Gardens if you’ll allow us and if you will work with us.

“I think this event should definitely go ahead in Dundee and I think that’s what Dundee people want and what Dundee people need.

“This is an event that the majority will say yes to. We’re just hoping that Dundee council help us to put this event on for the people of Dundee.”

If the event were to move to Slessor Gardens, it would become ticketed and no longer free.

Taypark House boss says event would still be affordable

But Glenn has pledged to make it affordable, stating: “We’ll put on some good food, good bars, good entertainment and hopefully we can get it over the line.”

Many have voiced their support for the idea.

One person said: “Agree this is what Dundee people need. Come on Dundee City Council, make this happen for the community.

“Good luck Taypark House.”

Another person said: “Right behind you guys all the way, good luck.”

A third added: “Dundee City Council make this happen.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We have received an approach and will be responding to the business directly.”

It comes after local councillors joined calls to erect a fan zone in the city centre.