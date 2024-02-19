Watch as Dundee e-scooter rider performs dangerous move on Kingsway junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Watch as Dundee e-scooter rider performs dangerous move on Kingsway junction

Motorists looked on in 'disbelief' as the manoeuvre played out on Forfar Road.

By James Simpson

Motorists watched in “disbelief” as an e-scooter rider performed a dangerous manoeuvre on a busy Dundee road.

The incident took place at the traffic lights on the Forfar Road junction with Kingsway just before 3pm on Sunday.

Footage shows the rider struggling up the incline before dangerously cutting between the traffic.

One shocked passenger, who captured the moment on video, said the rider was “a danger to himself and others”.

The rider was struggling on the incline at Forfar Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

‘It was just madness’, say Forfar Road onlookers

The 32-year-old woman said: “We’d just left Morrison’s and I clocked this chap on the scooter heading out of Fintry.

“He was just ambling through the traffic, not a care in the world.

“We lost sight of him for a few seconds and then we saw him again at the approach towards the Kingsway.

“The scooter had no power on the incline and he was having to use his leg to get any momentum.

“He had no safety equipment on and looked unsteady on the vehicle.

“It was just madness.

“The bloke was a danger to himself and others on the road.”

While e-scooters are legally available to purchase, it is currently against the law to ride a privately owned e-scooter in any public place in the UK.

E-scooter injuries on the rise

Neil Greig, policy advisor at road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, said e-scooter injuries and deaths are on the rise.

He said: “This is incredibly dangerous, selfish and stupid behaviour by the e-scooter rider.

“They have no right to be on the road in an illegal vehicle and no driver would expect to see them there.

“E-scooter injuries and deaths are on the rise and you can see why from this clip.

“We are still waiting for the Westminster government to regulate the e-scooter market and decide on things like protective clothing and age and speed limits.

“Until they do, all e-scooter owners must abide by the law and only use them on private land.

“Any who don’t, risk their own lives and having their machine confiscated.

“In line with several police forces down south we would urge Police Scotland to destroy any seized scooters as a further deterrent.”

Police Scotland confirmed it had received no reports of the incident on Sunday.

