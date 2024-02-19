Watch as Dundee e-scooter rider performs dangerous move on Kingsway junction

Motorists watched in “disbelief” as an e-scooter rider performed a dangerous manoeuvre on a busy Dundee road.

The incident took place at the traffic lights on the Forfar Road junction with Kingsway just before 3pm on Sunday.

Footage shows the rider struggling up the incline before dangerously cutting between the traffic.

One shocked passenger, who captured the moment on video, said the rider was “a danger to himself and others”.

‘It was just madness’, say Forfar Road onlookers

The 32-year-old woman said: “We’d just left Morrison’s and I clocked this chap on the scooter heading out of Fintry.

“He was just ambling through the traffic, not a care in the world.

“We lost sight of him for a few seconds and then we saw him again at the approach towards the Kingsway.

“The scooter had no power on the incline and he was having to use his leg to get any momentum.

“He had no safety equipment on and looked unsteady on the vehicle.

“It was just madness.

“The bloke was a danger to himself and others on the road.”

While e-scooters are legally available to purchase, it is currently against the law to ride a privately owned e-scooter in any public place in the UK.

E-scooter injuries on the rise

Neil Greig, policy advisor at road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, said e-scooter injuries and deaths are on the rise.

He said: “This is incredibly dangerous, selfish and stupid behaviour by the e-scooter rider.

“They have no right to be on the road in an illegal vehicle and no driver would expect to see them there.

“E-scooter injuries and deaths are on the rise and you can see why from this clip.

“We are still waiting for the Westminster government to regulate the e-scooter market and decide on things like protective clothing and age and speed limits.

“Until they do, all e-scooter owners must abide by the law and only use them on private land.

“Any who don’t, risk their own lives and having their machine confiscated.

“In line with several police forces down south we would urge Police Scotland to destroy any seized scooters as a further deterrent.”

Police Scotland confirmed it had received no reports of the incident on Sunday.