Man, 39, charged after ‘serious assault’ on pensioner at Camperdown Park in Dundee

A 39-year-old man has been charged after an alleged serious assault on a pensioner in Camperdown Park in Dundee.

Police launched an appeal for information after reports of a disturbance at the beauty spot on Sunday afternoon.

A 70-year-old man was taken to hospital after suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries during incident.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following a serious assault that happened in Camperdown Park in Dundee around 2.30pm on Sunday, a 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

“He is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on a later date.”