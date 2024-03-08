Teenager, 17, charged over imitation firearm and drugs find in Dundee

A teenager has been charged after an imitation firearm and drugs were found in Dundee.

The Serious and Organised Crime Team searched the 17-year-old male in Dundee city centre on Thursday.

Officers recovered cocaine and a small amount of cannabis.

They also seized a bladed weapon as well as the imitation firearm.

A further search was undertaken at a property in Dundee, resulting in more cocaine being recovered.

Altogether, the drugs are worth around £4,400.

The teenager is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective Constable Luke Doogan said: “Officers are committed to disrupting the sale and supply of illegal drugs in Dundee and will continue to do so day in, day out.

“Information and support from members of the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”