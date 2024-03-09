Dundee Gladiators star suffers injury during semi-final episode

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Gladiators star suffers injury during semi-final episode

Sheli McCoy, known as Sabre, tore her hamstring during The Edge challenge.

By James Simpson
Sheli McCoy appears as Sabre in the Gladiators reboot
Dundee Gladiators star Sheli McCoy. Image: BBC/James Stack/Hungry Bear Media Ltd

Gladiators star Sheli McCoy was forced to pull out of a game during the first semi-final show after sustaining an injury.

The Dundee gym owner, known as Sabre on the revamped BBC version, suffered a torn hamstring during The Edge challenge.

The new game sees competitors and Gladiators competing 8m above the arena floor.

Contestants have to travel across narrow beams as many times as possible without falling or meeting the oncoming Gladiator.

Sabre was competing against Bronte Jones. Image: BBC iPlayer
Sabre was forced to retire from the game. Image: BBC iPlayer
Sabre released her grip on her opponent. Image: BBC iPlayer

Sheli was competing against Sheffield firefighter, Bronte Jones, before sustaining the injury and retiring from the game.

The pair had been involved in a tussle before Sheli released her grip as she spoke with the competitor.

Gladiators referee, Mark Clattenburg, confirmed the star sustained an injury before her opponent was awarded maximum points.

Speaking on Instagram last year Sheli revealed she was injured during filming of the show which hit our screens in January.

Gladiators competitor Sheli McCoy on crutches
Sheli McCoy on crutches after her injury during Gladiators filming. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram

Despite the setback the keen sportswoman has been documenting her return to the gym as she shared videos with fans online.

Fellow star of the show Ella-Mae Rayner, aka Comet, has also revealed she suffered a leg injury during filming.

Dunfermline dog-walker, Kerry Wilson, is also taking part in the semi-finals next week.

