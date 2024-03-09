Dundee Gladiators star suffers injury during semi-final episode

Gladiators star Sheli McCoy was forced to pull out of a game during the first semi-final show after sustaining an injury.

The Dundee gym owner, known as Sabre on the revamped BBC version, suffered a torn hamstring during The Edge challenge.

The new game sees competitors and Gladiators competing 8m above the arena floor.

Contestants have to travel across narrow beams as many times as possible without falling or meeting the oncoming Gladiator.

Sheli was competing against Sheffield firefighter, Bronte Jones, before sustaining the injury and retiring from the game.

The pair had been involved in a tussle before Sheli released her grip as she spoke with the competitor.

Gladiators referee, Mark Clattenburg, confirmed the star sustained an injury before her opponent was awarded maximum points.

Speaking on Instagram last year Sheli revealed she was injured during filming of the show which hit our screens in January.

Despite the setback the keen sportswoman has been documenting her return to the gym as she shared videos with fans online.

Fellow star of the show Ella-Mae Rayner, aka Comet, has also revealed she suffered a leg injury during filming.

Dunfermline dog-walker, Kerry Wilson, is also taking part in the semi-finals next week.