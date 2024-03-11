Why Dundee’s Sheli McCoy has made her last appearance on this season’s Gladiators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Dundee’s Sheli McCoy has made her last appearance on this season’s Gladiators

The gym owner plays Sabre on the revamped version of the show.

By Ellidh Aitken
Sheli McCoy stars as Sabre in the reboot
Sheli McCoy stars as Sabre in the show. Image: BBC

Dundee’s Sheli McCoy has made her final appearance on this season’s BBC hit series Gladiators after sustaining an injury during a game.

Sheli, who plays Sabre on the revamped version of the show, was forced to pull out of a challenge after suffering a torn hamstring in the episode aired on Saturday.

The 35-year-old gym owner will not appear in this Saturday’s second semi-final or the final later this month.

Sheli, from Menzieshill, has been vocal on social media about her recovery since picking up the injury last summer.

Dundee’s Sheli McCoy faced months of rehab after TV show injury

In her most recent post on Instagram, she said: “My hamstring rehabilitation journey so far.

“It’s been a long and steady road of prioritising my movement, stretching, activation work and general muscle health and balance.

“I’ve completed 4 dedicated rehab sessions a week for the first 2 months, then 3 a week for 2 month and now it’s 2 a week along with specific strength sessions for my posterior.

Sheli was left in crutches after suffering a torn hamstring. Image: Sheli McCoy/Instagram

“I’ve been to multiple physio sessions, massage appointments and really felt it’s massively helped my progress and my mindset having accountability and reassurance.

“Along the way I’ve had so much help from my coach, my colleagues, my physio, my sport masseuse and my friends and I couldn’t begin to thank them for their support.

“In this time I’ve stood on a podium 3 times, twice taking gold (once CrossFit once Olympic lifting) and been a part of one of Noccos most formidable teams to date, being able to work towards these goals really created my consistency.

“A few movement patterns that still require refining and a few niggles to work out but it’s looking great for a full recovery and being back to the athlete I know I am.”

Gladiators star pulled from game after suffering torn hamstring

The Gladiators star has been sharing her recovery progress with fans since sustaining the injury during filming last summer.

She said: “Whilst filming for Gladiators I incurred a little battle injury – a hamstring tear.

“Up to that point, every single day was a blessing and every event an unforgettable experience that I would repeat in a second.”

Sheli added: “Sabre will be on cage rest for a few weeks so brace yourself when she’s allowed back out.”

Sheli stopped suddenly after sustaining the injury during a challenge called The Edge. Image: BBC iPlayer

In December she said it had taken almost six months to get back to running and lifting weights “fairly well”.

Sheli was injured during a challenge called The Edge.

The new game sees competitors and Gladiators competing 8m above the arena floor.

Sheli, who runs Sweatbox Dundee on Camperdown Road, was forced to retire from the game with referee Mark Clattenburg confirming she had been injured.

She had been involved in a tussle with opponent Bronte Jones before stopping suddenly and speaking with her competitor.

