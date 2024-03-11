Why Dundee’s Sheli McCoy has made her last appearance on this season’s Gladiators

Dundee’s Sheli McCoy has made her final appearance on this season’s BBC hit series Gladiators after sustaining an injury during a game.

Sheli, who plays Sabre on the revamped version of the show, was forced to pull out of a challenge after suffering a torn hamstring in the episode aired on Saturday.

The 35-year-old gym owner will not appear in this Saturday’s second semi-final or the final later this month.

Sheli, from Menzieshill, has been vocal on social media about her recovery since picking up the injury last summer.

In her most recent post on Instagram, she said: “My hamstring rehabilitation journey so far.

“It’s been a long and steady road of prioritising my movement, stretching, activation work and general muscle health and balance.

“I’ve completed 4 dedicated rehab sessions a week for the first 2 months, then 3 a week for 2 month and now it’s 2 a week along with specific strength sessions for my posterior.

“I’ve been to multiple physio sessions, massage appointments and really felt it’s massively helped my progress and my mindset having accountability and reassurance.

“Along the way I’ve had so much help from my coach, my colleagues, my physio, my sport masseuse and my friends and I couldn’t begin to thank them for their support.

“In this time I’ve stood on a podium 3 times, twice taking gold (once CrossFit once Olympic lifting) and been a part of one of Noccos most formidable teams to date, being able to work towards these goals really created my consistency.

“A few movement patterns that still require refining and a few niggles to work out but it’s looking great for a full recovery and being back to the athlete I know I am.”

She said: “Whilst filming for Gladiators I incurred a little battle injury – a hamstring tear.

“Up to that point, every single day was a blessing and every event an unforgettable experience that I would repeat in a second.”

Sheli added: “Sabre will be on cage rest for a few weeks so brace yourself when she’s allowed back out.”

In December she said it had taken almost six months to get back to running and lifting weights “fairly well”.

Sheli was injured during a challenge called The Edge.

The new game sees competitors and Gladiators competing 8m above the arena floor.

Sheli, who runs Sweatbox Dundee on Camperdown Road, was forced to retire from the game with referee Mark Clattenburg confirming she had been injured.

She had been involved in a tussle with opponent Bronte Jones before stopping suddenly and speaking with her competitor.