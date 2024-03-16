Pictures: ‘Inmates’ escape from Perth Prison in jailbreak fundraiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Pictures: ‘Inmates’ escape from Perth Prison in jailbreak fundraiser

‘Inmates’ escaped from Perth Prison in fancy dress as part of Dundee's Grey Lodge Settlement’s annual jailbreak fundraiser

The Where's Santa team hide in the bushes outside HMP Perth. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby

Nine teams broke free from the prison on Saturday morning, challenged with getting as far away as possible within 15 hours without spending any of their own money.

There are four trophies up for grabs.

‘Best dressed team’

‘Furthest distance travelled without fuel’ – current record is Inverness.

‘Furthest distance travelled in Britain’ – current record is Lands End. There is chance to beat this if a team makes it to the Isles of Scilly.

‘Furthest distance travelled in the world’ – current record is Columbus Ohio, a staggering 3611 miles from Perth!

Trophies will be awarded at a presentation in June.

Organiser Alan Duncan who is also taking part in the jailbreak said, ‘We’re on the train to Kirkcaldy now. We’ve already met some ladies from Kinghorn who want to put in a team next year. The more the merrier! We hope to raise between £6000 and £7000 this year which will help to support youth and community projects in Dundee.’

Grey Lodge Settlement based in the Hilltown, is a youth and community-based charity organisation promoting leisure, learning and local action.

Photographer Kim Cessford was there to capture the jailbreak.

The Walkandblether team.
The Roadside Maintenance team.
Some of the Avengers Unite and Marvel Unite teams.
The Super GLS team.
The Dr Dolittle team.
AC Not DC team.
Santa leads the getaway!
The teams make a dash for it!
Smiles from the Dolittle Team. How far will they get?

 

