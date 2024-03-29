Dundee amateur footballer ‘died three times’ after cardiac arrest on pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee amateur footballer ‘died three times’ after cardiac arrest on pitch

Steven Smith, 30, was shocked back to life three times and is raising awareness of the importance of defibrillators.

Steven Smith
Steven Smith has told how he 'died three times' after going into cardiac arrest while playing football. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

A Dundee amateur footballer has told how he ‘died three times’ after going into cardiac arrest during a match.

Monifieth Athletic’s Steven Smith, 30, collapsed on the pitch while his team faced off against Park Tool Athletic at Monymusk Park football pitches on March 2.

The former Marine has no memory of the incident, but says he suddenly fell to the ground in front of his shocked teammates – plus his nine-year-old son, William, who was watching the game from the sidelines.

Steven Smith had a cardiac arrest
Monifieth Athletic player Steven is now recovering. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He told The Courier: “Initially it was thought I was having a fit, but Dr Alan Brennan, physiotherapist Alex Ramsay and respiratory researcher Steve McSwiggan, who were on the other team, realised pretty quickly what was happening.

“My breathing made them realise I had gone into cardiac arrest and they immediately began CPR.”

Dundee amateur footballer was shocked back to life three times

Steven from Broughty Ferry says they carried out CPR for 15 minutes before someone arrived with a defibrillator, which was used to get his heart pumping again.

However, he went back into cardiac arrest twice more and was shocked another two times.

On the third occasion, the paramedics arrived and began working on Steven. He was then taken to hospital in an ambulance, where he started to wake up.

He said: “I effectively died three times on the pitch.

“One of the worst things for me about it all is that William was watching.

“Everyone was really great and tried to shield from him what was going on but he’s not stupid and he could see what was happening.”

Steven smith cardiac arrest
Steven with his nine-year-old son William. Image: Steven Smith

Steven was taken to Ninewells Hospital where William was able to visit him that same night.

He added: “I ripped off the wires and had a joke with him to show him I was ok and going to get better.”

“I think he’s fine though – he went off and played for his own football team the next day.”

Brush with death changed Steven’s life

While he is eternally grateful to the three men who kept him alive until the ambulance arrived, Steven says his brush with death has changed his life.

The Tayside Contracts worker has since been fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD).

The device can detect a life-threatening rapid heartbeat and send an electrical shock to the heart to get it back into a normal rhythm.

However, it means he is temporarily unable to drive.

He said: “I have lost my HGV licence which is going to have an effect on my future plans.

“I have lost my car driving licence temporarily but this has been a huge setback for me and I’m just trying to juggle everything.

“But I do know how lucky I am to still be alive. I had no warning this was going to happen.

“I learned later that the same thing possibly happened to my dad who died very suddenly in his car two years ago.”

Steven hopes to raise awareness of importance of defibrillators

Steven hopes that by sharing his story he will raise awareness of the importance of community defibrillators.

Monifieth Athletic have since been donated one of the devices by Unite the Union, and some of his teammates have gone on a CPR course with Dundee First Aid Training Ltd.

He added: “The main thing I hope this helps with is awareness and knowledge and to get defibrillators out to as many clubs as possible.

“This could be hereditary so I have to think about my son and my brother, Gregor who was actually playing in the same match when it happened.”

And it’s Steven’s son, William, who is his “greatest motivation” for recovery.

The pair have already completed 52 Munros together, and Steven says he has promised William they will soon be back climbing in the hills once more.

Steve Smith cardiac arrest
Steven and William have bagged 52 Munros together. Image: Steven Smith

Steven said: “Walking in the hills is our thing and I want to show William that I am well and positive and looking forward to the future.

“I haven’t lied to him about what has happened but I am determined to show him that I will get better and we can get back to our normal activities – he is my greatest motivation.”

What is cardiac arrest?

According to the British Heart Foundation, cardiac arrest is when the heart suddenly stops pumping blood.

When this occurs, blood doesn’t flow to the brain or other important organs.

During cardiac arrest, the heart gets out of rhythm and suddenly stops beating. The person no longer has a pulse, stops breathing and becomes unconscious.

Unlike a heart attack, cardiac arrest is caused by an electrical disturbance that disrupts how the heart pumps blood throughout the body, ultimately stopping blood flow.

There is no blockage to the heart.

In 2021, Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch shortly before half-time during the nation’s European Championship opening game against Finland in Copenhagen.

It was subsequently confirmed that Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest.

