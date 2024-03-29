Busy Dundee road reopens after police incident

A busy Dundee road was closed by police after an incident on Friday evening.

A section of Balgowan Avenue was shut, near the junction with Haldane Avenue in Kirkton.

Traffic was being redirected along Derwent Avenue while police investigated the scene.

Locals said the road had been closed since at least 5.45pm before it reopened around an hour later.

One person told The Courier paramedics were also in attendance.

He said: “When I was walking past there was one vehicle stationary on the road at around 6.15pm.

“There was a police traffic car situated on the grass nearby.

“There was also an unmarked police unit situated further back and officers were looking at the road surface.

“Paramedics were also here earlier.

“The road reopened around 6.45pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.