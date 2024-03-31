Child Dundee fan left with facial burns after being hit by flare at St Johnstone clash

A child has been left with facial burns after being hit by a flare at Dundee’s clash with St Johnstone yesterday.

The young Dundee fan was struck at the Dark Blues’ clash against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The club are now working alongside Police Scotland to identify who threw the flare.

They have also confirmed that they have been in touch with the boy’s family to offer support.

Dundee football fan injured by flare

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident and we will be working with St Johnstone and Police Scotland to try to identify the culprit.

“Unfortunately, this is an example of the very real dangers associated with pyrotechnics generally and within football stadia.

“We hope the young fan is recovering from his ordeal and everyone at DFC wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Dens Park Choir took to X, formerly Twitter, to condemn the incident.

A post said: “A child in the away end suffered a horrible burn on the back of his head today.

“Why? Because of the use of pyrotechnics.

“And for what? A ‘cool’ bit of smoke?

“Please stop this before there’s a much more serious accident. I hope the wee guy is okay.”

Dundee moved into the top half of the Premiership after their 2-1 victory against St Johnstone last night.

Meanwhile, the Saints remain one point ahead of relegation play-off rivals Ross County, who lost at Aberdeen.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.