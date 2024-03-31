Child Dundee fan left with facial burns after being hit by flare at St Johnstone clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Child Dundee fan left with facial burns after being hit by flare at St Johnstone clash

Dundee have offered their support to the young supporter and his family.

By Chloe Burrell
McDiarmid Park in Perth.
A young Dundee football fan has been injured after being hit by a flare at McDiarmid Park in Perth. Image: SNS

A child has been left with facial burns after being hit by a flare at Dundee’s clash with St Johnstone yesterday.

The young Dundee fan was struck at the Dark Blues’ clash against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The club are now working alongside Police Scotland to identify who threw the flare.

They have also confirmed that they have been in touch with the boy’s family to offer support.

Dundee football fan injured by flare

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the incident and we will be working with St Johnstone and Police Scotland to try to identify the culprit.

“Unfortunately, this is an example of the very real dangers associated with pyrotechnics generally and within football stadia.

“We hope the young fan is recovering from his ordeal and everyone at DFC wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Dens Park Choir took to X, formerly Twitter, to condemn the incident.

A post said: “A child in the away end suffered a horrible burn on the back of his head today.

“Why? Because of the use of pyrotechnics.

“And for what? A ‘cool’ bit of smoke?

“Please stop this before there’s a much more serious accident. I hope the wee guy is okay.”

Dundee moved into the top half of the Premiership after their 2-1 victory against St Johnstone last night.

Meanwhile, the Saints remain one point ahead of relegation play-off rivals Ross County, who lost at Aberdeen.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

