Second man charged over death of Steven Hutton in Dundee as murder probe continues

The 43-year-old was found seriously injured in a property on Charleston Road.

By Ellidh Aitken
Steven Hutton, left, and police probing his murder in Charleston, Dundee
Police probing the Charleston murder have released a picture of Steven Hutton, left. Image: Police Scotland/Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A second man has been charged as a murder investigation continues into the death of Steven Hutton in Dundee.

The 43-year-old was found seriously injured in a property on Charleston Road on Saturday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he died on Sunday.

Police have now released a photo of the victim, who has been named as Steven Hutton.

Following a postmortem examination, his death is being treated as murder and police say extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Several streets in the Charleston area of Dundee were closed while forensics officers scoured Charleston Drive and South Road on Sunday.

Police cordoned off a large area in Charleston on Sunday. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Second man, 39, charged over death of Steven Hutton in Dundee

A 39-year-old man is the second to be charged in connection with the death.

He was due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Barry Murray, 43, of Ann Street, Dundee, appeared in court accused of murder on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact 101 quoting incident 4387 of March 30.

Alternatively, information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

