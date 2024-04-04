Dundee carer asked vulnerable client to cover for him and made ‘vindictive’ comments about colleagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee carer asked vulnerable client to cover for him and made ‘vindictive’ comments about colleagues

Ian Halliburton caused "emotional harm" to the service user.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee.
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

A Dundee support worker who asked a vulnerable patient to cover for him and made “vindictive” comments about colleagues has been warned by a watchdog.

Ian Halliburton was employed as a support practitioner by The Richmond Fellowship Scotland in Dundee at the time of the incidents in September 2023.

He asked a service user to cover for him after he left work early and referred to colleagues as “b*****” in a text message.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said his actions had breached “professional boundaries” and that his comments about colleagues were “vindictive”.

The regulator placed a warning on Mr Halliburton’s registration for three years.

Dundee support worker warned after breaching ‘professional boundaries’

The SSSC found evidence of misconduct by the support worker in September last year and on dates unknown to the watchdog.

These were:

  • On or around 19 September 2023, after a senior discovered he had left his shift early, sent a text to a service user, referred to as AA, asking them to cover for him and to say he had been with them longer
  • On the same date sent a a text message to AA saying: “See what I mean about people being b*****” in reference to his colleagues.
  • On or around September 18 2023, breached professional boundaries
    with AA and allowed them to purchase him a set of bedding costing £13.
  • On a specific date unknown to the SSSC referred to a colleague as “princess”, or words to that effect, to AA.
  • Claimed to AA that the same colleague had “chopped and changed rotas to suit herself”, or words to that effect.

A report said Mr Halliburton’s behaviour showed a failure to be “open and honest”.

It also said that he had caused “emotional harm” to the service user and placed them “at risk of financial harm”.

Worker’s comments about colleagues were ‘vindictive’, says watchdog

The report added: “If your behaviour were to be repeated, then vulnerable people could be placed at risk of emotional and financial harm.

“AA was vulnerable, and indicated in a text message to you that they did not feel comfortable with the situation.

“Your behaviour with AA was a breach of professional boundaries and your comments about your colleagues appear to be vindictive and do not amount to behaviour expected of a social services worker.”

The report said Mr Halliburton had been employed in the sector for a period of just over a year prior to the incidents and has not worked in social services since.

The SSSC placed a warning on his registration for a three years.

A series of conditions must also be completed.

These include providing evidence that any employer is aware of the conditions and undertaking refresher learning.

Richmond Fellowship Scotland has been contacted for comment.

