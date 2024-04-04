Dundee carer asked vulnerable client to cover for him and made ‘vindictive’ comments about colleagues

A Dundee support worker who asked a vulnerable patient to cover for him and made “vindictive” comments about colleagues has been warned by a watchdog.

Ian Halliburton was employed as a support practitioner by The Richmond Fellowship Scotland in Dundee at the time of the incidents in September 2023.

He asked a service user to cover for him after he left work early and referred to colleagues as “b*****” in a text message.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said his actions had breached “professional boundaries” and that his comments about colleagues were “vindictive”.

The regulator placed a warning on Mr Halliburton’s registration for three years.

Dundee support worker warned after breaching ‘professional boundaries’

The SSSC found evidence of misconduct by the support worker in September last year and on dates unknown to the watchdog.

These were:

On or around 19 September 2023, after a senior discovered he had left his shift early, sent a text to a service user, referred to as AA, asking them to cover for him and to say he had been with them longer

On the same date sent a a text message to AA saying: “See what I mean about people being b*****” in reference to his colleagues.

On or around September 18 2023, breached professional boundaries

with AA and allowed them to purchase him a set of bedding costing £13.

with AA and allowed them to purchase him a set of bedding costing £13. On a specific date unknown to the SSSC referred to a colleague as “princess”, or words to that effect, to AA.

Claimed to AA that the same colleague had “chopped and changed rotas to suit herself”, or words to that effect.

A report said Mr Halliburton’s behaviour showed a failure to be “open and honest”.

It also said that he had caused “emotional harm” to the service user and placed them “at risk of financial harm”.

Worker’s comments about colleagues were ‘vindictive’, says watchdog

The report added: “If your behaviour were to be repeated, then vulnerable people could be placed at risk of emotional and financial harm.

“AA was vulnerable, and indicated in a text message to you that they did not feel comfortable with the situation.

“Your behaviour with AA was a breach of professional boundaries and your comments about your colleagues appear to be vindictive and do not amount to behaviour expected of a social services worker.”

The report said Mr Halliburton had been employed in the sector for a period of just over a year prior to the incidents and has not worked in social services since.

The SSSC placed a warning on his registration for a three years.

A series of conditions must also be completed.

These include providing evidence that any employer is aware of the conditions and undertaking refresher learning.

Richmond Fellowship Scotland has been contacted for comment.