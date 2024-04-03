Hackers target recently re-opened Dundee restaurant’s Facebook

Customers have been left in the dark after a Dundee bar’s Facebook account was hacked shortly after reopening.

Porters Bar and Restaurant in City Quay temporarily closed for 10 days in March due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

From March 22 the popular venue reopened on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

But bosses have now been left “frustrated” after their Facebook page was hacked.

It comes as Porters prepares to reopen five days a week following the launch of its new menu later this month.

Managing director Kevin Webster said: “It’s just one thing after another.

“First we had to temporarily close and just when we are getting things going again the page gets hacked – we’ve lost all access to it.

“We’re trying to get this fixed as quickly as possible but for the time being we can’t communicate with our customers.

“It’s extremely frustrating and I’ve barely slept given everything that’s going on.

“Facebook plays a major role in how we communicate with our customers – this couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

‘Amazing support’ following temporary closure of Porters in Dundee

Customers rallied around the popular venue when it announced its temporary closure on March 12.

Kevin says it has been the support of locals which has kept him going during this tricky time.

He added: “The support we’ve had over the past month has been amazing – I really couldn’t be more grateful.

“It’s been hard going but genuine support from our customers really helps.

“We’re looking forward to the launch of our new menu in the next few weeks.”

Porters will launch the new menu on Friday, April 12 before returning to five days a week on Wednesday, April 17.

Kevin urged anyone wishing to contact Porters to email info@portersbar-restaurant.com until the Facebook page is back in his hands.