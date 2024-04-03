Hackers target recently re-opened Dundee restaurant’s Facebook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Hackers target recently re-opened Dundee restaurant’s Facebook

It comes after the City Quay venue temporarily closed last month.

By Andrew Robson
Porters Bar and Restaurant in Dundee
Porters Bar and Restaurant is in Dundee's City Quay. Image: Andrew Cawley/DC Thomson

Customers have been left in the dark after a Dundee bar’s Facebook account was hacked shortly after reopening.

Porters Bar and Restaurant in City Quay temporarily closed for 10 days in March due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

From March 22 the popular venue reopened on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

But bosses have now been left “frustrated” after their Facebook page was hacked.

It comes as Porters prepares to reopen five days a week following the launch of its new menu later this month.

Kevin Webster, Managing Director of Porters.
Kevin Webster, Managing Director of Porters. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Managing director Kevin Webster said: “It’s just one thing after another.

“First we had to temporarily close and just when we are getting things going again the page gets hacked – we’ve lost all access to it.

“We’re trying to get this fixed as quickly as possible but for the time being we can’t communicate with our customers.

“It’s extremely frustrating and I’ve barely slept given everything that’s going on.

“Facebook plays a major role in how we communicate with our customers – this couldn’t have come at a worse time.”

‘Amazing support’ following temporary closure of Porters in Dundee

Customers rallied around the popular venue when it announced its temporary closure on March 12.

Kevin says it has been the support of locals which has kept him going during this tricky time.

He added: “The support we’ve had over the past month has been amazing – I really couldn’t be more grateful.

“It’s been hard going but genuine support from our customers really helps.

“We’re looking forward to the launch of our new menu in the next few weeks.”

Porters will launch the new menu on Friday, April 12 before returning to five days a week on Wednesday, April 17.

Kevin urged anyone wishing to contact Porters to email info@portersbar-restaurant.com until the Facebook page is back in his hands.

