Autistic woman yet to move into Dundee supported flat 14 months after securing place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Autistic woman yet to move into Dundee supported flat 14 months after securing place

"At least seven other people are still waiting to move in."

By James Simpson
Jacqui and Fergie King.
Jacqui and Fergie King's daughter was expected to move in last summer. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee family fear for the future of a new supported accommodation site after months of delays in moving their daughter in.

Jacqui and Fergie King are still awaiting updates after their daughter secured a flat at Longfield Drive more than 14 months ago.

The site has been open since around April last year, when they were given the go-ahead to decorate the flat ahead of moving in that summer.

But the couple claim as many as seven residents are still waiting for an official move-in date into other flats on the site.

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership decides who moves into the Whitfield flats, managed by Hillcrest Futures.

Family ‘were encouraged to decorate’ a year ago

Jacqui, 53, was initially “delighted” their 29-year-old daughter, who has autism, secured a property.

Longfield Drive, Whitfield, Dundee
The flats are on Longfield Drive, Whitfield. Image: Google Street View

She said: “We felt this was going to be a great move for her to get a bit of independence.

“Looking back, it was 14 months ago that we agreed to this move.

“Our daughter met with the transition staff and we were encouraged to decorate.

“We put blinds in, curtains, carpets and some furnishings. It was over £3,000 getting the place ready.”

‘No resolution’ to Dundee flat hold-up

It is thought that two of the site’s 10 properties are currently occupied by tenants. Another unit is designated for Hillcrest staff.

Jacqui and Fergie King.
The couple’s 29-year-old daughter was offered the flat 14 months ago. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Jacqui added: “As far as we are aware at least seven other people are still waiting to move in.

“There is an issue onsite and while we sympathise with that we do feel that there doesn’t appear to be a solution.

“Our daughter has met with the staff and, like us, was delighted she was getting this brand new flat.

“There appears to be no resolution to the issue.

“It looks really nice up there but so many of the flats remain empty.

“I feel for the staff as well onsite who are there to support our daughter and the other tenants.

“We contacted MSP Shona Robinson raising our concerns as well.”

Worries over supported accommodation

A spokesman for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “It would be inappropriate to discuss any details about an individual, but officers from the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership have been speaking directly to this family.”

A Hillcrest Futures spokeswoman said: “Hillcrest Futures, acting as the service provider, receives referrals from DHSCP Care managers and collaborates closely to facilitate a smooth transition into the service.”

Shona Robinson has been approached for comment.

More from Dundee

Police at Strathmartine Road, Dundee.
Police close section of Strathmartine Road in Dundee after crash
Dundee University receptionist Muriel Duncan.
Dundee University receptionist Muriel to carry on working as she celebrates 90th birthday
A Xplore Dundee bus in Dundee city centre.
Full list of Xplore Dundee ticket price rises
Raymond Tait.
Dundee paedophile joked he was old enough to be target's father
April snow in Dundee
Pictures as snow and flooding hit Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire
Jon Williamson. Image: Facebook.
Supermarket thug who terrorised Dundee staff is jailed
Reece Tucker died in the crash near Glenshee.
Woman overtaken by ‘racing’ BMWs before fatal crash near Glenshee, jury told
Jonathan and John Fyda outside their workshop
Businessman on Dundee street with most parking pavement fines slams new rules
5
Fire crews attend the flat
Four fire crews tackle blaze in Dundee flat
The charges relate to the death of Steven Hutton during an incident in Charelston.
Dundee Easter weekend death: Woman and third man appear in court

Conversation