Autistic woman yet to move into Dundee supported flat 14 months after securing place

A Dundee family fear for the future of a new supported accommodation site after months of delays in moving their daughter in.

Jacqui and Fergie King are still awaiting updates after their daughter secured a flat at Longfield Drive more than 14 months ago.

The site has been open since around April last year, when they were given the go-ahead to decorate the flat ahead of moving in that summer.

But the couple claim as many as seven residents are still waiting for an official move-in date into other flats on the site.

Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership decides who moves into the Whitfield flats, managed by Hillcrest Futures.

Family ‘were encouraged to decorate’ a year ago

Jacqui, 53, was initially “delighted” their 29-year-old daughter, who has autism, secured a property.

She said: “We felt this was going to be a great move for her to get a bit of independence.

“Looking back, it was 14 months ago that we agreed to this move.

“Our daughter met with the transition staff and we were encouraged to decorate.

“We put blinds in, curtains, carpets and some furnishings. It was over £3,000 getting the place ready.”

‘No resolution’ to Dundee flat hold-up

It is thought that two of the site’s 10 properties are currently occupied by tenants. Another unit is designated for Hillcrest staff.

Jacqui added: “As far as we are aware at least seven other people are still waiting to move in.

“There is an issue onsite and while we sympathise with that we do feel that there doesn’t appear to be a solution.

“Our daughter has met with the staff and, like us, was delighted she was getting this brand new flat.

“There appears to be no resolution to the issue.

“It looks really nice up there but so many of the flats remain empty.

“I feel for the staff as well onsite who are there to support our daughter and the other tenants.

“We contacted MSP Shona Robinson raising our concerns as well.”

Worries over supported accommodation

A spokesman for Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership said: “It would be inappropriate to discuss any details about an individual, but officers from the Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership have been speaking directly to this family.”

A Hillcrest Futures spokeswoman said: “Hillcrest Futures, acting as the service provider, receives referrals from DHSCP Care managers and collaborates closely to facilitate a smooth transition into the service.”

Shona Robinson has been approached for comment.