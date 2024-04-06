Dundee flat fire deemed ‘not suspicious’

A fire at a block of flats in Dundee is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Emergency crews were called to tackle the blaze on Earn Crescent shortly before 6pm on Thursday.

Four fire crews including a high-reach appliance raced to the scene opposite The Bayview Bar.

Paramedics and police were also called to the incident.

Earn Crescent flat fire ‘not suspicious’

​In an update, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.45pm on Thursday, police were called to assist SFRS at the scene of a fire on Earn Crescent, Dundee.

“Following inquiries, the fire is not being treated as suspicious.”

Damage could be seen to windows on the second and third floors of the building following Thursday’s fire.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 5.41pm regarding a fire at Earn Crescent.

“Three crews, plus a height appliance were in attendance.

“The stop message came in at 6.52pm.”

One appliance remained at the scene until 8.15pm as a precaution.