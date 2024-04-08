Dundee flats taped off after blaze in communal stairwell

A block of flats in Dundee has been taped off after a blaze in a communal stairwell.

Emergency services were sent to Lochay Place in the Menzieshill area of the city on Monday morning.

The street was closed at its junction with Earn Crescent and Charleston Drive.

It reopened at around noon.

Police remain at the scene after firefighters left the incident at around 12.30pm.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews used two hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

A spokesman said: “We received a report of a blaze within a communal stairwell at a block of flats.

“Three appliances attended the incident after we received the call at 10.33am.

“Crews used two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.