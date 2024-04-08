Dundee flats taped off after blaze in communal stairwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee flats taped off after blaze in communal stairwell

Police remain at the scene.

By James Simpson
Lochay Place in Menzieshill, Dundee, closed by emergency services
Lochay Place was closed by emergency services. Image: James SImpson/DC Thomson

A block of flats in Dundee has been taped off after a blaze in a communal stairwell.

Emergency services were sent to Lochay Place in the Menzieshill area of the city on Monday morning.

The street was closed at its junction with Earn Crescent and Charleston Drive.

It reopened at around noon.

Police remain at the scene after firefighters left the incident at around 12.30pm.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews used two hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

Police at Lochay Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Paramedics and three fire engines were called to the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Flats on junction of Earn Crescent and Lochay Place in Menzieshill, Dundee taped off
The flats remained taped off on Monday afternoon. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Firefighters at the junction of Charleston Drive and Lochay Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A spokesman said: “We received a report of a blaze within a communal stairwell at a block of flats.

“Three appliances attended the incident after we received the call at 10.33am.

“Crews used two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

