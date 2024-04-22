Family of late Dundee boy, 6, share touching video from Dundee United promotion celebrations

The family of a late Dundee boy, 6, have shared a touching video from Dundee United’s promotion celebrations.

Jack Stewart died suddenly in May 2023.

The six-year-old Sidlaw View Primary School pupil was an avid footballer, playing for Dundee West FC, and a Dundee United fan.

Jillian Stewart, Jack’s mum, shared a touching video after the Tannadice side clinched promotion to the Premiership on Saturday.

Jack Stewart’s family share video from United celebrations

In the video, Jack’s father Ian is singing “It’s United” with little sister Rebecca on his shoulders.

It comes as Jim Goodwin’s side all but clinched promotion with a 1-0 win over Ayr United – sparking jubilant scenes on the Tannadce pitch.

The post, which The Courier has been permitted to share, said watching the Tangerines has been “a vital part of our survival as a family this year.”

Jillian continued: “Such a special moment for a girl and her daddy.

“One very important part always missing though – Jack would be so proud of you sweet girl.”

United star Tony Watt previously said he struggled to hold back the tears when he met Jack’s family.

Earlier this season Watt dedicated his goal at Peterhead to the Sidlaw View Primary School pupil.