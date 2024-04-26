Police tape off WHSmith shop in Dundee city centre as door smashed in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police tape off WHSmith shop in Dundee city centre as door smashed in

A cordon has been put up around the store on Murraygate.

By Andrew Robson
Police tape off WHSmith shop in Dundee city centre as door smashed in
A cordon has been put up around the store on Murraygate.

Police have taped off a WHSmith shop in Dundee city centre.

A cordon has been put up around the Murraygate store, where one of the doors has been smashed.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

A worker from a nearby shop said: “Police were outside WHSmith when I came into work this morning just after 8am.

“It looks likes someone has smashed their way into the shop.”

Police on Murraygate. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
The scene has been cordoned off. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Another passer-by said: “A policewoman was standing guard outside WHSmith when I was coming into work.

“One of the doors has been totally smashed in and there’s some sort of cabinet on wheels by the door.

“Police tape has been put up along the front of the shop.”

Police Scotland and WHSmith have been contacted for more details.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Dundee

Some of the caravans at Camperdown Park. Image: DC Thomson
12 caravans pitch up on grass at Camperdown Park
4
Craigie Cottage care home. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee children's home ordered to improve after unannounced inspection raises safety concerns
Former SNP council leader appears in court accused of sexual offences in Dundee
The car crashed on its side on Johnston Avenue, Dundee. Image: Grant Scott
Car crashes on its side after hitting parked vehicle in Dundee
Scotland fan zones are being set up across Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Where to watch Scotland's Euro 2024 games at fan zones in Tayside and Fife
Mitchell Carling hopes to raise £50,000 for charity
Dundee teenager, 16, raffling off tickets for Scotland's Euro 2024 opener
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. West End public art vandalised Picture shows; Councillor Michael Crichton . West End, Dundee . Supplied by Dundee Lib Dems Date; Unknown
Dundee West End street furniture graffitied in act of 'mindless vandalism' weeks after installation
4
James Kidd.
Dundee pensioner hit pedestrian while driving on wrong side of Hawkhill
The shell of the car following the wilful car fire on Sandeman Street in Dundee
Police probe 'wilful' car fire on Dundee street
Kirkton Community Centre and Library. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Kirkton Community Centre given stay of execution following legal challenge against closure