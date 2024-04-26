Police tape off WHSmith shop in Dundee city centre as door smashed in

Police have taped off a WHSmith shop in Dundee city centre.

A cordon has been put up around the Murraygate store, where one of the doors has been smashed.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

A worker from a nearby shop said: “Police were outside WHSmith when I came into work this morning just after 8am.

“It looks likes someone has smashed their way into the shop.”

Another passer-by said: “A policewoman was standing guard outside WHSmith when I was coming into work.

“One of the doors has been totally smashed in and there’s some sort of cabinet on wheels by the door.

“Police tape has been put up along the front of the shop.”

Police Scotland and WHSmith have been contacted for more details.

