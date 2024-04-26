How 3 lucky locals can win a year’s free bowling at new Dundee Hollywood Bowl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How 3 lucky locals can win a year’s free bowling at new Dundee Hollywood Bowl

The Douglasfield venue is looking for three 'directors of fun'.

By Andrew Robson
Hollywood Bowl in Dundee bowling alley
The bowling alley will open next month. Image: Hollywood Bowl

Three lucky locals are being given the chance to win a year’s free bowling at the new Hollywood Bowl in Dundee.

The bowling alley, opening in the former Fit4Less gym at Douglasfield on May 18, is recruiting three ‘directors of fun’.

The role will involve testing all aspects of the centre.

The successful candidates will be able to take a friend or relative along with them to the centre on May 20, where they will get to try out the bowling, arcades, food and drink.

Chance to win year of free bowling at Hollywood Bowl Dundee

The trio will also receive a year’s complimentary VIP bowling.

Applications can be made online and will close on May 12.

Entrants must be over 18 years of age.

The Hollywood Bowl site will feature 20 bowling lanes, arcade machines and games like air hockey, along with pool tables.

Online bookings are now open for the centre.

Dundee Hollywood Bowl centre manager Laura MacDougall.
Hollywood Bowl centre manager Laura MacDougall. Image: Stripe Communications

Laura MacDougall, manager of the Dundee site, said: “Getting the local community involved in our opening is important to us.

“We can’t wait to see who will take on this new amazing new role, and make sure everything is super fun for all.”

The Douglasfield venue will be the second bowling alley to open within a year after Tenpin opened at Kingsway West Retail Park in August.

