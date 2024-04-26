How 3 lucky locals can win a year’s free bowling at new Dundee Hollywood Bowl

Three lucky locals are being given the chance to win a year’s free bowling at the new Hollywood Bowl in Dundee.

The bowling alley, opening in the former Fit4Less gym at Douglasfield on May 18, is recruiting three ‘directors of fun’.

The role will involve testing all aspects of the centre.

The successful candidates will be able to take a friend or relative along with them to the centre on May 20, where they will get to try out the bowling, arcades, food and drink.

Chance to win year of free bowling at Hollywood Bowl Dundee

The trio will also receive a year’s complimentary VIP bowling.

Applications can be made online and will close on May 12.

Entrants must be over 18 years of age.

The Hollywood Bowl site will feature 20 bowling lanes, arcade machines and games like air hockey, along with pool tables.

Online bookings are now open for the centre.

Laura MacDougall, manager of the Dundee site, said: “Getting the local community involved in our opening is important to us.

“We can’t wait to see who will take on this new amazing new role, and make sure everything is super fun for all.”

The Douglasfield venue will be the second bowling alley to open within a year after Tenpin opened at Kingsway West Retail Park in August.