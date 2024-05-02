‘My car was scrapped in Dundee while I lay in hospital – now council has towed my car again 10 years later’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

‘My car was scrapped in Dundee while I lay in hospital – now council has towed my car again 10 years later’

Hector McKay, 73, has held a protest outside the Dundee City Council offices after his car with mobility scooter inside was removed.

By James Simpson
Hector McKay protesting outside Dundee House. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Hector McKay protesting outside Dundee House. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A pensioner has staged a protest outside the Dundee City Council offices after he had his car scrapped by the local authority for a second time.

Hector McKay, 73, says his Mercedes Benz ML was uplifted on Mains Loan and taken away to be destroyed.

Hector, who has MS, claims his mobility scooter was inside.

The incident comes a decade after the local authority towed away and crushed another car belonging to Hector – while he was in hospital – from land he said he owned at Heron Rise.

On that occasion, the council offered Hector compensation.

The pensioner has now lodged a claim with the local authority about the latest incident, saying this car was also parked on land he owns.

Pensioner ‘in disbelief’ after second car scrapped in Dundee

He believes the council took it away after someone reported it as abandoned.

Hector, from Stanley in Perthshire, said: “This is the second time it’s happened – I’m actually in disbelief.

“I could use a few expletives.

“My mobility scooter was in the back of the car, that’s now sitting in the scrapyard.

“The Mercedes was getting new tyres put on at my son’s business (Hectyre) before being removed.

“Regardless of the way the vehicle presented itself, it was on my land.”

Hector parked the car with the sign outside the council offices in protest at the latest incident.
Hector McKay at Mains Loan in 2022. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

Hector claims he has been told by the council that its insurers are now dealing with his claim.

He added: “I went into (council HQ) Dundee House to complain and ask questions.

“After waiting patiently in the office, I was told Zurich were now looking at the claim.

“I’ve placed my other vehicle outside Dundee House in recent weeks just to let the public know what the council has done.

“On the window, I had the old article from the Evening Telegraph from the last time it happened.

Hector featured on the front page of the Evening Telegraph in May 2014 after his car was scrapped while he lay in hospital. Image: DC Thomson

“My vehicle was on private land – it should never have been removed.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “There is currently a claim process underway, therefore it would not be appropriate for us to comment on the matter at this time.”

In 2022, a housing firm apologised to Hector after mistakenly digging up his path and car park on Mains Loan.

Conversation