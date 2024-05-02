‘My car was scrapped in Dundee while I lay in hospital – now council has towed my car again 10 years later’

A pensioner has staged a protest outside the Dundee City Council offices after he had his car scrapped by the local authority for a second time.

Hector McKay, 73, says his Mercedes Benz ML was uplifted on Mains Loan and taken away to be destroyed.

Hector, who has MS, claims his mobility scooter was inside.

The incident comes a decade after the local authority towed away and crushed another car belonging to Hector – while he was in hospital – from land he said he owned at Heron Rise.

On that occasion, the council offered Hector compensation.

The pensioner has now lodged a claim with the local authority about the latest incident, saying this car was also parked on land he owns.

Pensioner ‘in disbelief’ after second car scrapped in Dundee

He believes the council took it away after someone reported it as abandoned.

Hector, from Stanley in Perthshire, said: “This is the second time it’s happened – I’m actually in disbelief.

“I could use a few expletives.

“My mobility scooter was in the back of the car, that’s now sitting in the scrapyard.

“The Mercedes was getting new tyres put on at my son’s business (Hectyre) before being removed.

“Regardless of the way the vehicle presented itself, it was on my land.”

Hector claims he has been told by the council that its insurers are now dealing with his claim.

He added: “I went into (council HQ) Dundee House to complain and ask questions.

“After waiting patiently in the office, I was told Zurich were now looking at the claim.

“I’ve placed my other vehicle outside Dundee House in recent weeks just to let the public know what the council has done.

“On the window, I had the old article from the Evening Telegraph from the last time it happened.

“My vehicle was on private land – it should never have been removed.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “There is currently a claim process underway, therefore it would not be appropriate for us to comment on the matter at this time.”

In 2022, a housing firm apologised to Hector after mistakenly digging up his path and car park on Mains Loan.