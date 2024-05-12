In pictures: Families have fun in the sun as temperatures soar in Dundee, St Andrews and Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

In pictures: Families have fun in the sun as temperatures soar in Dundee, St Andrews and Arbroath

From paddling in the sea to enjoying ice cream and playing sports on the beach - people were out making the most of the beautiful spring sunshine this weekend.

Eva Robinson (2) enjoyed a day out on West Sands beach, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Eva Robinson (2) enjoyed a day out on West Sands beach, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Gemma Bibby

Families have been making the most of the beautiful spring sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend.

Slessor Gardens and Dundee’s waterfront were busy as temperatures reached 18C.

Families gathered on the beaches at Broughty Ferry and Arbroath to paddle and play in the sand.

Meanwhile in St Andrews, West Sands was a hive of activity with sporting events and locals enjoying a day in the sun.

Bare-footed junior rugby players celebrated the end of the season with the West Sands Rugby 7s tournament.

A Korfball competition was also held on the beach. Korfball is a Dutch ball sport, with similarities to netball and basketball.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was out and about to capture the fun.

Family fun in the sun in Dundee, Broughty Ferry and Arbroath

Arran Kerfoot (4) having fun in the playpark, Castle Green, Broughty Ferry.
The busy beach at Broughty Ferry.
Fun in the playpark at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry.
Adam Watt, Olivia Watt (18mth) and Gemma Lindsay enjoying a day on the beach at Broughty Ferry.
Blake Connolly (4) and Carter Greenhill (3) have fun in the water at Broughty Ferry beach.
Ansa and Ahsam Abbasi enjoying the lovely weather in Broughty Ferry.
Slessor Gardens in Dundee was a popular spot to enjoy the day.
Gabby McDonald (4) wanted to play and have her ice cream at the same time at West Links playpark, Arbroath.
Kesi Bennett (10) had a relaxing visit to the West Links playpark, Arbroath.
Eilidh Charlton-Hough (9) had fun sharing messages with her mum in Slessor Gardens, Dundee.
Kevin Dumitrescu (2) and Joshua Iacob (3) after a paddle in Arbroath.
The urban beach in Dundee was enjoyed by many.
Diana Vusej (1) liked playing in the sand at the Urban Beach, Dundee.
Aria MacGillivray (9) was fascinated by the water fountains at Dundee Waterfront.
Freddie and Richard Cox enjoy a Janetta’s ice cream in Slessor Gardens
Louis Summertton (4) cooling off in the water fountains, Dundee Waterfront.

Korfball in St Andrews

Teams gather for the Korfball competition on the West Sands, St Andrews.
Mixed teams of four compete in the Korfball competition.
A successful shot!

West Sands Rugby 7s tournament

Howe of Fife smash through High School of Dundee defence.
Howe of Fife’s Big Jack Haxton on the charge against Linlithgow under 13s.
Howe of Fife and High School of Dundee.
Robert Gordons College charge through SLM Blues defence.
U14s Howe of Fife against High School of Dundee.
High School of Dundee tackle Howe of Fife.

