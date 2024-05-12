In pictures: Families have fun in the sun as temperatures soar in Dundee, St Andrews and Arbroath

Families have been making the most of the beautiful spring sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend.

Slessor Gardens and Dundee’s waterfront were busy as temperatures reached 18C.

Families gathered on the beaches at Broughty Ferry and Arbroath to paddle and play in the sand.

Meanwhile in St Andrews, West Sands was a hive of activity with sporting events and locals enjoying a day in the sun.

Bare-footed junior rugby players celebrated the end of the season with the West Sands Rugby 7s tournament.

A Korfball competition was also held on the beach. Korfball is a Dutch ball sport, with similarities to netball and basketball.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was out and about to capture the fun.

