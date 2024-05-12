Dundee In pictures: Families have fun in the sun as temperatures soar in Dundee, St Andrews and Arbroath From paddling in the sea to enjoying ice cream and playing sports on the beach - people were out making the most of the beautiful spring sunshine this weekend. Eva Robinson (2) enjoyed a day out on West Sands beach, St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Gemma Bibby May 12 2024, 2:42pm May 12 2024, 2:42pm Share In pictures: Families have fun in the sun as temperatures soar in Dundee, St Andrews and Arbroath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4966781/weather-st-andrews-dundee-arbroath/ Copy Link Families have been making the most of the beautiful spring sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend. Slessor Gardens and Dundee’s waterfront were busy as temperatures reached 18C. Families gathered on the beaches at Broughty Ferry and Arbroath to paddle and play in the sand. Meanwhile in St Andrews, West Sands was a hive of activity with sporting events and locals enjoying a day in the sun. Bare-footed junior rugby players celebrated the end of the season with the West Sands Rugby 7s tournament. A Korfball competition was also held on the beach. Korfball is a Dutch ball sport, with similarities to netball and basketball. Our photographer Kim Cessford was out and about to capture the fun. Family fun in the sun in Dundee, Broughty Ferry and Arbroath Arran Kerfoot (4) having fun in the playpark, Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. The busy beach at Broughty Ferry. Fun in the playpark at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry. Adam Watt, Olivia Watt (18mth) and Gemma Lindsay enjoying a day on the beach at Broughty Ferry. Blake Connolly (4) and Carter Greenhill (3) have fun in the water at Broughty Ferry beach. Ansa and Ahsam Abbasi enjoying the lovely weather in Broughty Ferry. Slessor Gardens in Dundee was a popular spot to enjoy the day. Gabby McDonald (4) wanted to play and have her ice cream at the same time at West Links playpark, Arbroath. Kesi Bennett (10) had a relaxing visit to the West Links playpark, Arbroath. Eilidh Charlton-Hough (9) had fun sharing messages with her mum in Slessor Gardens, Dundee. Kevin Dumitrescu (2) and Joshua Iacob (3) after a paddle in Arbroath. The urban beach in Dundee was enjoyed by many. Diana Vusej (1) liked playing in the sand at the Urban Beach, Dundee. Aria MacGillivray (9) was fascinated by the water fountains at Dundee Waterfront. Freddie and Richard Cox enjoy a Janetta’s ice cream in Slessor Gardens Louis Summertton (4) cooling off in the water fountains, Dundee Waterfront. Korfball in St Andrews Teams gather for the Korfball competition on the West Sands, St Andrews. Mixed teams of four compete in the Korfball competition. A successful shot! West Sands Rugby 7s tournament Howe of Fife smash through High School of Dundee defence. Howe of Fife’s Big Jack Haxton on the charge against Linlithgow under 13s. Howe of Fife and High School of Dundee. Robert Gordons College charge through SLM Blues defence. U14s Howe of Fife against High School of Dundee. High School of Dundee tackle Howe of Fife.