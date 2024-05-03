Dundee hotel to host over 30s garden party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee hotel to host over 30s garden party

Hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s are on then agenda for the daytime event.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Taypark House is set to host a summer garden party for over 30s (stock image). Image: Shutterstock
A Dundee hotel is set to host an over-30s garden party.

Taypark House Hotel, on Perth Road, promises a fun afternoon with a DJ playing hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s on May 25.

The popular four-star venue is capitalising on the trend of afternoon events for older generations, which have soared in popularity in recent months.

Over 30s garden party means revellers will be ‘home in time for bed’

The garden party will be held between 3pm and 7pm, allowing revellers to be “home in time for bed and before the young ones head out.”

A Facebook post advertising the £10 event also jokes that it’s ‘Challenge 30’ and states ID is required.

The event will be held at Taypark House Hotel. Image: Taypark House Hotel

One person commented on the post: “Now that’s more like it!”

Another joked: “Should be over 50s, not 30!”

Daytime discos increasingly popular

Daytime discos for the over 30s have already proved a massive hit for early clubbers throughout the area including in Dundee, Forfar and Perth.

Our features writer Gayle Ritchie danced the afternoon away at Dundee’s first daytime disco for over 30s last month – read her review here.

Would you go to an over 30s daytime disco? Let us know in the comments.

