Dundee hotel to host over 30s garden party

A Dundee hotel is set to host an over-30s garden party.

Taypark House Hotel, on Perth Road, promises a fun afternoon with a DJ playing hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s on May 25.

The popular four-star venue is capitalising on the trend of afternoon events for older generations, which have soared in popularity in recent months.

Over 30s garden party means revellers will be ‘home in time for bed’

The garden party will be held between 3pm and 7pm, allowing revellers to be “home in time for bed and before the young ones head out.”

A Facebook post advertising the £10 event also jokes that it’s ‘Challenge 30’ and states ID is required.

One person commented on the post: “Now that’s more like it!”

Another joked: “Should be over 50s, not 30!”

Daytime discos increasingly popular

Daytime discos for the over 30s have already proved a massive hit for early clubbers throughout the area including in Dundee, Forfar and Perth.

Our features writer Gayle Ritchie danced the afternoon away at Dundee’s first daytime disco for over 30s last month – read her review here.

Would you go to an over 30s daytime disco? Let us know in the comments.