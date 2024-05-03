Chef aims to ‘champion Scottish produce’ at new Dundee West End restaurant

A Tayport chef aims to “champion Scottish produce” at his new Dundee West End restaurant.

Suffolk-born chef Harris McNeill and his wife, Katie, have opened Eastfield on Perth Road.

The 32-year-old, who first came to Dundee for university, says it has been a lifelong dream to open his own place.

Chef says Eastfield restaurant on Perth Road is a ‘lifelong dream’

He told The Courier: “It has been a lifelong dream and something I’ve always wanted to do.

“I know that’s a little cliche, but I started working in hospitality as a 12-year-old washing dishes and I’ve worked my way up from there.

“I’ve worked with some amazing people along the way.”

Harris, 32, says he named the venue after Eastfield, north of Dundee, where Katie grew up.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming as I’ve had my eyes on the Perth Road site for two-and-a-half years.

“We finally got the place at the end of February and have been renovating it since.

“It’s been a real family affair – everyone been helping out and my father-in-law has done the joinery work.

“My wife and I spent eight years living in Australia so we’ve taken some inspiration from coffee shops and cafes over there.”

Plans for dinner events and supper clubs at Eastfield

Harris, who previously worked at the Kinneuchar Inn in Fife, said he wants to “champion Scottish produce” at the new site.

He said: “We’re currently just open through the day until we get a licence, but the hope is to do ticketed dinner events and supper club events going forward.

“I want to show that Scottish cuisine is more than just haggis or a bacon roll.

“The menu will always change so we can focus on using the best Scottish food in season at the time – and as much organic and wild as possible.

“The menu will feature a lot of beef, veal, and game.

“The reception we’ve had from customers and other Perth Road businesses so far has been amazing.

“I’m incredibly excited to start this journey.”

Eastfield is open 9am to 4pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, Perth Road has the second-lowest vacancy rate of any of the main shopping streets in the city centre, with less than 10% of units lying empty.

Food and drink outlets are the most popular business on the street with 40% of sites occupied by hospitality venues or shops.