Dundee Flood alert for Tayside, Dundee and Angus as heavy rain forecast Urban areas could be worst affected, says Sepa. By Stephen Eighteen May 5 2024, 1:40pm May 5 2024, 1:40pm Share Flood alert for Tayside, Dundee and Angus as heavy rain forecast Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4970665/flood-alert-heavy-rain-tayside/ Copy Link 0 comment Heavy rain showers are forecast for Sunday afternoon. Image: Shutterstock A flood alert has been issued for the north-east of Scotland due to a forecast for heavy rain. Sunday afternoon could be plagued by heavy showers, according to Sepa. The agency says flooding could hit the Tayside, Dundee and Angus areas. Alerts have also been placed on Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside, and Easter Ross and Great Glen. The flood alert area covers the north-east of Scotland. Image: Sepa “This alert is for potential flooding from surface water,” said a Sepa statement. “Isolated heavy showers on Sunday afternoon will give a risk of localised flooding in some areas. “Most areas will be unaffected, but in the areas of the most intense rainfall there could be disruption to travel and some flooding of urban areas.”
Conversation