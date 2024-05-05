Flood alert for Tayside, Dundee and Angus as heavy rain forecast

A flood alert has been issued for the north-east of Scotland due to a forecast for heavy rain.

Sunday afternoon could be plagued by heavy showers, according to Sepa.

The agency says flooding could hit the Tayside, Dundee and Angus areas.

Alerts have also been placed on Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside, and Easter Ross and Great Glen.

“This alert is for potential flooding from surface water,” said a Sepa statement.

“Isolated heavy showers on Sunday afternoon will give a risk of localised flooding in some areas.

“Most areas will be unaffected, but in the areas of the most intense rainfall there could be disruption to travel and some flooding of urban areas.”