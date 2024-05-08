Tributes to ‘true gentleman’ Dundee United fan who died 8 days after cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tributes to ‘true gentleman’ Dundee United fan who died 8 days after cancer diagnosis

Paul Kinloch married his beloved partner Theresa at home in Monifieth two days before his death.

By Stephen Eighteen
Monifieth man Paul Kinloch and widow Theresa
Paul Kinloch and wife Theresa had been together for 27 years. Image: Supplied

Tributes have poured in for a “true gentleman” from Monifieth who died eight days after being diagnosed with cancer.

A fundraiser has been set up to help Paul Kinloch’s widow Theresa and family cope financially with his unexpected death at the age of 59.

Father-of-two Paul, a mental health worker in Dundee, died on Friday, April 26.

Just over a week earlier, he was told the back pain he had been suffering for the previous few weeks was a symptom of final-stage cancer.

The Dundee United fan previously thought it was sciatica associated with having renal failure for the past three years, which left him needing regular dialysis.

Monifieth man Paul Kinloch
A fundraiser has been set up after the death of Monifieth dad Paul Kinloch. Image: Supplied

But the devastating diagnosis was even harder to take as Paul had just received the uplifting news that there was a potential match for a kidney transplant.

This could have given him a new lease of life, and plans were made to celebrate his 60th birthday next year.

Theresa said: “Paul was a steadfast, principled and caring man with a sharp sense of humour and we will miss him dearly.”

Wedding in Monifieth garden two days before death

Two days before he died, Paul and Theresa tied the knot in their back garden, watched by children Spencer, 29, and Sophie, 26.

“They had been together 27 years and hadn’t got round, or felt the need, to formally get married so I helped put that together for them,” said family friend and wedding photographer Laura Campbell, who set up the GoFundMe fundraiser.

“We got that done on the Wednesday, which was Paul’s last lucid moments.

“After that, he went downhill and passed on the Friday morning.”

‘Great guy’ Paul Kinloch will be a big loss

Among the many tributes to Paul, his colleague Callum Troup said he was a “unique character” and a “true gentleman”.

Callum, 31, is a service manager at Penumbra, a charity that provides one-to-one mental health support in Dundee.

Paul had been a mental health and recovery practitioner there for the previous 13 years.

During this time he helped around 600 people cope with low mood, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

He only stopped working four weeks before his death due to suffering weight loss and needing support to walk.

Callum Troup
Callum Troup says Paul was a ‘great guy to work with’. Image: Supplied

“Paul was a great guy to work with,” Callum said.

“He was unique.

“He was very professional, immaculately dressed and had a great sense of humour.

“He was very generous but was the type who didn’t show it.

“For example, he bought a microwave and other things for the office but didn’t tell anyone. He was discreet like that.

“He was a classic gentleman. He was always wearing a sports jacket.

“He was the team leader for our service and provided a lot of quality support.

“He always helped us get top marks with the Care Inspectorate.”

Monifieth man Paul Kinloch playing bagpipes
Paul enjoyed playing the bagpipes. Image: Supplied

Paul’s previous job was for Churches Action for the Homeless (CATH) in Perth.

Over 10 years he managed the communities and accommodation services, day centre, employability skills workshop, community gardens and charity shop.

Phil Duncan, who worked with Paul at CATH, said: “He was a very caring person who always had time to listen and give his support to those in need, as well as his colleagues.

“He changed the lives of many of those he supported, through his principles and dedication to helping others.”

Dundee United fan watched games with son

Paul’s hobbies included camping, motorcycling, walking, photography and piping.

On the day of his death, his long-awaited new bagpipes were shipped out, arriving two days later.

“I like to think it was a nice thing for them to have sent them on the day he passed,” said Laura, who works for NHS Tayside with Theresa.

Paul Kinloch with children Spencer and Sophie
Paul with children Spencer and Sophie. Image: Supplied

Both of his children have won awards in the hair industry.

Sophie is a hairdresser who worked at McIntyres in Dundee before moving to Rainbow Room International in Glasgow.

Spencer is a barber at Lovett’s in Broughty Ferry.

As big Dundee United fans, Paul and Spencer attended games together.

Fundraiser for Kinloch family amid cancer blow for Paul’s father

Paul hasn’t been the only one in his family to have received a terminal diagnosis.

His father Alan has incurable lung cancer and moved from rural Perthshire to Barnhill to be closer to his son.

“Alan has had to face the unthinkable reality of losing his son, in the face of his own battle with cancer,” Laura said.

Laura Campbell
Friend Laura Campbell has organised a fundraiser for Paul’s grieving family. Image: Supplied

She continued: “Paul was funny and sarcastic.

“He had a really good sense of humour – he was the life and soul in his job and at home.

“But he was also really kind, with strong morals and integrity.

“He was passionate about getting justice for people.

“People who he helped at work are here who may not have been without his help.

“We are hoping that the people of Dundee and beyond will help us to rally around the family at this difficult time.

“Paul invested so much of himself in others, he would hope that we can now look after those he loved most.

“His legacy of recovery in Dundee will live on.”

