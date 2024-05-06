In pictures: £18m Broughty Ferry active travel route officially opened

The Broughty Ferry active travel route was officially opened on Monday with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Work on the £18m project, which upgraded the coastal path between the Dundee suburb and Monifieth, first began in 2019 and was completed earlier this year.

The work included creating a five-metre-wide path and cycleway which runs from the east end of the Esplanade at Bridge Street to the intersection of Marine Drive and South Union Street, Monifieth.

A new bridge allowing people to cross Dighty Burn was also built as part of the scheme.

The project is part of the National Cycle Network Route 1 and aims to create a continuous, off-road walking and cycling route that can be enjoyed by people making longer-distance journeys.

To celebrate its completion, Dundee City Council invited the public to try out an afternoon of activities, including a bike skills track.

The names of the three dolphins featured in the bronze Tay Fins sculpture at the beach were also announced – with Dooker, Haar and Brochtie being chosen from public suggestions.

The Broughty Ferry active travel project has not been without controversy, however, with concerns raised over its increasing budget.

The redevelopment of the 2.5-mile stretch was originally estimated to cost £9m but the price tag eventually doubled.

Locals have also hit out at the £300,000 cost for art and placemaking along the route, which includes a bollard trail, the dolphins and access gates.

And when another new sculpture – described by the council as a “silhouette of human form in motion” – was unveiled at the waterfront in April, it was also met with derision.

The project has been funded by Transport Scotland’s Places for Everyone scheme – which is administered by charity Sustrans.

It means the cost of the project was met by the Scottish Government rather than the Dundee City Council budget.

Speaking ahead of the official opening, Dundee councillor Steven Rome described the scheme as “transformational and pioneering”, saying the upgrades would make the area more attractive for visitors and locals

He added: “I am pleased to be involved in the official opening of a project that will provide healthy and sustainable travel opportunities that will benefit people for years to come.”