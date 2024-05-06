In pictures: £18m Broughty Ferry active travel route officially opened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: £18m Broughty Ferry active travel route officially opened

Work on the project, which upgraded the coastal path between the Dundee suburb and Monifieth, first began in 2019

By Laura Devlin
Councillor Steven Rome officially opens the Broughty Ferry active travel route. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Councillor Steven Rome officially opens the Broughty Ferry active travel route. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Broughty Ferry active travel route was officially opened on Monday with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Work on the £18m project, which upgraded the coastal path between the Dundee suburb and Monifieth, first began in 2019 and was completed earlier this year.

The work included creating a five-metre-wide path and cycleway which runs from the east end of the Esplanade at Bridge Street to the intersection of Marine Drive and South Union Street, Monifieth.

A new bridge allowing people to cross Dighty Burn was also built as part of the scheme.

The project is part of the National Cycle Network Route 1 and aims to create a continuous, off-road walking and cycling route that can be enjoyed by people making longer-distance journeys.

Scott Ingram (39) looks out for Dolphins in the Tay with kids Wren (7) and Rowan (5) at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The active travel route was opened on Monday by councillor Steven Rome. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

To celebrate its completion, Dundee City Council invited the public to try out an afternoon of activities, including a bike skills track.

The names of the three dolphins featured in the bronze Tay Fins sculpture at the beach were also announced – with Dooker, Haar and Brochtie being chosen from public suggestions.

Competition winners with their certificate to help name the dolphins at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Testing out the new route. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Broughty Ferry active travel project has not been without controversy, however, with concerns raised over its increasing budget.

The redevelopment of the 2.5-mile stretch was originally estimated to cost £9m but the price tag eventually doubled.

Locals have also hit out at the £300,000 cost for art and placemaking along the route, which includes a bollard trail, the dolphins and access gates.

And when another new sculpture – described by the council as a “silhouette of human form in motion” – was unveiled at the waterfront in April, it was also met with derision.

Ollie Howden (7) on the cycle track . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Libby Fenton (9) from Broughty Ferry on the cycle track. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The project has been funded by Transport Scotland’s Places for Everyone scheme – which is administered by charity Sustrans.

It means the cost of the project was met by the Scottish Government rather than the Dundee City Council budget.

Cyclists and walkers flood through the ribbon to access the new active cycle way in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Cycling Without Age Scotland members  arrive for the opening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Speaking ahead of the official opening, Dundee councillor Steven Rome described the scheme as “transformational and pioneering”, saying the upgrades would make the area more attractive for visitors and locals

He added: “I am pleased to be involved in the official opening of a project that will provide healthy and sustainable travel opportunities that will benefit people for years to come.”

Conversation