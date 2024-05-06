Man, 35, charged after £78k of herbal cannabis found in Dundee raid

A 35-year-old man has been charged after police found herbal cannabis worth more than £78,000 in a raid in Dundee.

A property in Dryburgh Place was searched on Saturday.

Police say they targeted the property acting on intelligence.

The man is due to appear in court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie from Police Scotland said: “This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“Officers are removing drugs from communities right across Scotland day in, day out, and information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this.

“I would specifically ask anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of drug supply in their area, to report this to us so we can investigate.”