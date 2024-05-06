Four people charged after ‘Israel protest’ inside Dundee Lidl

Four people have been charged after a protest over the Israel-Gaza war inside a Dundee Lidl store.

Police were called to the supermarket on South Ward Road in the city centre on Thursday.

Footage shared online showed one man appearing to urge shoppers to boycott baby products that he claimed had been made in Israel, in response to the country’s conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.20pm on Thursday to a report of a protest at a premises on South Ward Road in Dundee.

“Officers attended and two men, aged 66 and 24, and two women, aged 62 and 67, were arrested and charged in connection.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Lidl has been contacted for comment.