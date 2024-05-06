Popular Dundee barber shop closes with immediate effect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Popular Dundee barber shop closes with immediate effect

The Mantuary opened on Commercial Street in November 2022.

By Chloe Burrell
The Mantuary, Dundee.
The Mantuary in Dundee has closed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The salon, which has been described as a ‘male grooming emporium’, claimed the prize of Scotland’s best new salon at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards last May.

As well as hair, the Mantuary also specialises in beauty treatments, including waxing, manicures and pedicures.

In a post on Monday, the salon announced its closure and said it was grateful for all of the support it has received.

It said: “This isn’t the post we wanted to be writing but sadly we will be closing The Mantuary with immediate effect.

“Sadly all bookings are cancelled from today onwards.

“Unfortunately we have been up against it lately and we just can’t continue.

“We are very grateful for all of the support and kindness shown both to us as individuals and to The Mantuary as a concept.

“We would like to say a million thank yous to our team, especially those who have been there from the start.

“And to all those who have been part of our journey, we are thankful for all that we have learnt from you along the way.”

The Mantuary, Dundee.
The Mantuary in Dundee. Image: Chris Scott PR

The salon added: “If you have an Itison voucher please contact them directly.

“If you have a gift voucher issued by us please email us on hello@the-mantuary.co.uk and we will get back to you with refund details.

“We will post with details to where to find the team in their new roles as soon as we have full details.

“However everyone does have a new role and no one has been made redundant.

“This isn’t the end, just simply a pause.”

In February last year, the barber shop hid vouchers for 100 free haircuts across Dundee as part of its Haircut100 promotion.

