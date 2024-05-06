Popular Dundee barber shop closes with immediate effect

A popular Dundee barber shop has closed with immediate effect.

The Mantuary opened on Commercial Street in November 2022.

The salon, which has been described as a ‘male grooming emporium’, claimed the prize of Scotland’s best new salon at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards last May.

As well as hair, the Mantuary also specialises in beauty treatments, including waxing, manicures and pedicures.

In a post on Monday, the salon announced its closure and said it was grateful for all of the support it has received.

Dundee barber shop closes with ‘immediate effect’

It said: “This isn’t the post we wanted to be writing but sadly we will be closing The Mantuary with immediate effect.

“Sadly all bookings are cancelled from today onwards.

“Unfortunately we have been up against it lately and we just can’t continue.

“We are very grateful for all of the support and kindness shown both to us as individuals and to The Mantuary as a concept.

“We would like to say a million thank yous to our team, especially those who have been there from the start.

“And to all those who have been part of our journey, we are thankful for all that we have learnt from you along the way.”

The salon added: “If you have an Itison voucher please contact them directly.

“If you have a gift voucher issued by us please email us on hello@the-mantuary.co.uk and we will get back to you with refund details.

“We will post with details to where to find the team in their new roles as soon as we have full details.

“However everyone does have a new role and no one has been made redundant.

“This isn’t the end, just simply a pause.”

In February last year, the barber shop hid vouchers for 100 free haircuts across Dundee as part of its Haircut100 promotion.