Police probe attack on boy, 15, in Dundee city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police probe attack on boy, 15, in Dundee city centre

The youngster was reportedly assaulted by a group of people on Murraygate on Monday evening.

By Lindsey Hamilton
teenager assaulted Murraygate, Dundee
Murraygate in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Police are investigating an attack on a 15-year-old boy in Dundee city centre.

The youngster was reportedly assaulted by a group of people on Murraygate on Monday evening.

Onlookers said staff at a nearby shop went to the boy’s aid.

He was later checked over at hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Monday, officers received a report of an assault on Murraygate, Dundee.

“A 15-year-old boy attended hospital as a precaution.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

More from Dundee

Emergency services were called to Arran Drive, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Woman, 42, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee
Sara Thomson has opened her new store in Dundee
New eco shop opens in Dundee Overgate - and locals can get involved
The trio appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dundee car theft trio targeted three vehicles outside Arbroath house
The Mantuary, Dundee.
The Mantuary: Dundee city centre barber shop closes with immediate effect
Councillor Steven Rome officially opens the Broughty Ferry active travel route. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
In pictures: £18m Broughty Ferry active travel route officially opened
11
South Ward Road Lidl.
Four people charged after 'Israel protest' inside Dundee Lidl
The hooded figure smashed up the Dundee dance studio with an axe. Image: Laura Rehman/Google Street View
Hooded axe-wielding thug smashes up Dundee kids' dance studio
The racist graffiti apparently aimed at Humza Yousaf in Broughty Ferry. Image: PA Wire/Supplied
Police conclude probe into racist Dundee graffiti 'aimed at Humza Yousaf'
Dundee drugs raid
Man, 35, charged after £78k of herbal cannabis found in Dundee raid
Good music, good friends and good vibes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures as revellers pack out dancefloors for Dundee Dance Event
5