Dundee Police probe attack on boy, 15, in Dundee city centre The youngster was reportedly assaulted by a group of people on Murraygate on Monday evening. By Lindsey Hamilton May 7 2024, 11:25am Murraygate in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Police are investigating an attack on a 15-year-old boy in Dundee city centre. The youngster was reportedly assaulted by a group of people on Murraygate on Monday evening. Onlookers said staff at a nearby shop went to the boy's aid. He was later checked over at hospital. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 6.40pm on Monday, officers received a report of an assault on Murraygate, Dundee. "A 15-year-old boy attended hospital as a precaution. "Inquiries are ongoing."