Police probe attack on boy, 15, in Dundee city centre

Police are investigating an attack on a 15-year-old boy in Dundee city centre.

The youngster was reportedly assaulted by a group of people on Murraygate on Monday evening.

Onlookers said staff at a nearby shop went to the boy’s aid.

He was later checked over at hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Monday, officers received a report of an assault on Murraygate, Dundee.

“A 15-year-old boy attended hospital as a precaution.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”