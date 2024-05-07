Woman, 42, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Dundee

A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to Arran Drive at 5.45pm on Monday.

One driver said the road was closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.45pm on Monday, we were called to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on Arran Drive, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the 42-year-old female pedestrian was taken to hospital for treatment.

“The road fully reopened around 6.25pm.”

The extent of the woman’s injuries has not been confirmed.